NEWS: Sunpro Solar First to Install New NeON LG Solar Panel In US

MANDEVILLE, La., Sep 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Sunpro Solar announced today that they will be the first solar contractor in the U.S. to install the new series of LG NeON 355 watts solar panels. These new modules are more aesthetically appealing and perform with cutting-edge high efficiency to bring more savings to homeowners.



"Installers will appreciate the new module's installation flexibility and higher output in less roof space, while homeowners will know they are investing in cutting-edge renewable energy technology from a brand they know and trust," said LG Solar USA Senior Director David Chang. "LG continues to be on the cutting-edge of high-efficiency."



As the future points to increased U.S interest in residential solar, Sunpro Solar is thrilled to offer homeowners the industry's top LG solar products that come with a 25-year performance and labor warranty. Giving homeowners a greater degree of investment security from a brand they trust makes going solar an easy decision for Sunpro Solar customers.



"We are proud to be the first company in the U.S. to install the new LG-355N1C-N5 bifacial solar module," said Dean Scott, Senior Director of Operations. "Our exclusive relationship with LG Electronics has been instrumental to our fast growth across the U.S. As LG's largest solar customer in the United States, Sunpro Solar continues to purchase and install the majority of the U.S. assembled solar product from LG's plant in Huntsville, Alabama, driving U.S. manufacturing and construction jobs."



About LG Business Solutions



LG Electronics is a leading provider of high-efficiency solar modules to the U.S. commercial and residential markets. LG's U.S. solar business is part of the LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division based in Lincolnshire, Ill. LG's U.S. solar module production is located in Huntsville, Ala. LG Electronics USA Inc., headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. www.LG.com/solar.



About Sunpro Solar:



Sunpro Solar is a top solar company in the U.S. that provides affordable solar energy and battery storage solutions to homeowners nationwide. Sunpro Solar was named 5th largest residential solar contractor in the U.S. by Solar Power World magazine in 2020. Sunpro Solar operates in 15 states and is headquartered in Mandeville, Louisiana. For more information visit https://www.gosunpro.com/.

News Source: Sunpro Solar

Related link: https://www.gosunpro.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.