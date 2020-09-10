NEWS: New Publishing Company Brings Rich Stories of Africa to the Young and Young at Heart

PHOENIX, Ariz., Sep 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- A longtime education professional with a passion for fiction is announcing the launch of a brand-new publishing company with a focus on young adult adventure fiction targeting readers of all ages. Former high school teacher, university adjunct and current curriculum developer manager for higher institutions, Joan Cheboswony is the founder of Worlds Unknown Publishers, a new self-publishing firm created to provide a platform for sharing stories about Africa, her people, cultures, and expansive natural beauty.



"Our books give voice to the rich and vibrant stories of 1.3 billion African people," Cheboswony said. "Our lineup of titles is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of even the most reluctant teen readers."



Cheboswony, a resident of Phoenix and a native of the village of Kipniwai, Kenya, was motivated to curate a collection of African-themed books to ignite the curiosity and passion of young people craving literary encounters with fascinating and real youth from around the world, whose experiences are simultaneously relatable and yet completely foreign to them.



As an immigrant, Cheboswony was exposed to different cultures through books, which helped her navigate cross-cultural communication and created a hunger in her to explore "worlds unknown."



Her mission with Worlds Unknown Publishers is to partner with authors from Africa to develop and publish high-quality fictional books for young adults. The current lineup of authors includes titles by Erick Ngoda, Muthoni wa Gichuru, Emily Wekulo, Moraa Gitaa, Newton Mudaki, Maria Ngoda, and Goro wa Kamau.



One of the company's newly released books, "Let's Talk About This" by Moraa Gitaa, centers on two young girls from different cultural backgrounds in Nairobi, Kenya who meet at the Angels of Mercy Girl's Crisis Centre the morning after both have suffered the trauma of rape. "Let's Talk About This" is an engaging YA novella that recounts an end-of-the-year school party gone wrong while addressing issues of sexual trauma and forced child marriages.



Cheboswony said, "'Let's Talk About This' is just one example of her publishing company's engaging and boundary-pushing books, each one filled with authentic characters and relatable stories from around Africa."



Another example is "Ward Nine" by Emily Wekulo, a story of wealth, power, and mental illness centering on characters tangled in twisted cultural beliefs.



"Our authors' characters are vivid and very real," Cheboswony said. "Readers will lose themselves in the pages of these books. They will barely notice how long it took to get to the last page of each one."



View book trailers at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSa8AT0i_p1v6Lq4n9ZumQA.



Learn more about Worlds Unknown Publishers' books at https://www.wupubs.com/books.



For more information about the company, go to https://www.wupubs.com/.



*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/_Rg-vsZieKs



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0909s2p-wu-publishers-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Some example initial book releases from Worlds Unknown Publishers.



News Source: Worlds Unknown Publishers

Related link: https://www.wupubs.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.