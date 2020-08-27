NEWS: The Real J Israel Releases ‘No Pressure’ EP – Continues to Build Fan Base

ATLANTA, Ga., Aug 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Real J Israel announces a new EP release, "No Pressure," that includes previously-released singles, "Damn Good Man," "Freaky Tonight" and four other tunes that are sure to excite listeners. Israel's model is to give people music that they can feel. He holistically appeals to the senses and his team developed a sound that blurs the lines between soul, R&B and other innovative styles.



Israel's music sets the bar high. It's original and the production value is noteworthy.



"What I love about this EP is that Israel went all in," Andrew Caccese, a music blogger, says. "He's the kind of artist who spares no expense in consistently delivering a quality production to his audience. As a result, he's quickly expanding his fan base."



His charisma and unique approach to melodic songwriting also contribute to his ability to make new fans with every release. The songs have rich melodic layers and the beat is direct and engaging, perfectly capturing the music's intensity.



Overall, "No Pressure" is well balanced and there are subtle nuances that emerge with every tune. The beginning sets the mood, allowing the audience to enjoy a fully immersive listening experience. It keeps them connected to the general vibe that The Real J Israel works to achieve. Somewhere in between the depth of the modern scene and the punch of old-school warmth, this EP is a heavy hitter.



"The Real J Israel really nailed every second of it," Andrew Caccese says.



While this album is designed for a large and diverse audience, it will specifically appeal to those who enjoy the works from The Weeknd, D'Angelo and Stevie Wonder.



The EP will be available August 31, 2020.



About J Israel



A former pastor and indie gospel artist, J Israel makes real music people can relate to. A songwriter, father, husband and businessman, he is sure to turn some heads with "No Pressure."



Learn more about The Real J Israel, and don't miss out on his most recent studio EP, which is currently available on multiple online digital streaming platforms.



Learn more at: https://www.jisraelmusic.com/ and https://Facebook.com/iamtherealjisrael



Listen to a previously released single, "I Love You" on YouTube: https://youtu.be/v99uvp8x_YA



