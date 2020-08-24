NEWS: New How-to Guide Provides Key Tips for South Florida Home Sellers During COVID-19

MIAMI, Fla., Aug 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The All Florida Home Team, powered by Keller Williams Realty, has published a guide that dispels concerns and misconceptions around selling a home in South Florida during the pandemic. The "Guide to Selling Your Home During COVID-19" shows sellers why now is actually the best time to make a move.



Real estate agents, Denise Madan and Joel Freis, of the All Florida Home Team, wrote this guide for people who are sitting on the fence wondering whether this is a good time to sell or not.



Madan has more than 20 years' experience in the real estate industry and says that, "Anyone who is seriously considering selling within a year - now is the time to do it. Don't wait. Short sales and foreclosures are likely on the horizon."



Freis, who also has 20 years' experience, agrees and says that the, "South Florida real estate market is absolutely on fire right now. We're seeing quick sales and multiple offers over asking price."



Madan and Freis wrote this guide to help sellers better navigate selling a home during the pandemic. The guide addresses topics such as how to ramp up virtual tours including designing 3D open houses; staging; safety; inspections; pricing; and more.



The All Florida Home Team sells, on average, 100 homes per year and is confident that this guide will answer many questions homeowners have right now.



"We're selling homes and closing deals while adhering to all the safety rules regarding COVID-19," Madan says. "We want to ensure people feel comfortable and we hope this guide will help to alleviate any fears they may have."



About Denise Madan



Madan's experience in the public relations business contributed to her passion for helping others and has fueled her entrepreneurial spirit. She is committed to helping people find their dream home.



About Joel Freis



Freis is a Miami native. He is intimately familiar with all of South Florida. He specializes in selling luxury and bank-owned homes.



