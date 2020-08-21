NEWS: DocMagic’s Signature Bunny Slippers Gifted to Donors at Upcoming Las Vegas Blood Drive

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Aug 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that it is providing a supply of novel bunny slippers to non-profit organization Golden Heart LA in support of a mobile blood drive being held in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sat., Aug. 22.



Golden Heart LA is dedicated to helping children who suffer from life-threatening diseases or disabilities. To hold the blood drive, Golden Heart LA teamed with Ayden's Army of Angels, Inc., a Childhood Cancer Foundation established in 2015 in honor of Ayden Brown, who was diagnosed at 13 months with Stage 4 Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that can occur at any age but mostly affects children.



The blood drive is in honor of Ayden's bout with cancer and what would have been his sixth birthday. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, says Golden Heart LA. DocMagic's bunny slippers will be handed out on a first-to-donate basis at the blood drive.



Founded in 1987 by Dominic Iannitti, DocMagic has a history of involvement with charitable causes, especially those involving children. The company's long-time mascot named "Doc," is a novel bunny that has become a recognizable part of its brand within the mortgage industry.



In 2016, the bunny slippers were officially introduced at a mortgage technology convention to celebrate the release of DocMagic's Total eClose(tm) system. At the event, hundreds of conference attendees wore the slippers symbolizing comfort and borrowers' newfound ability to easily close a mortgage loan electronically in the comfort of their own homes.



Over the years, the slippers have grown in popularity and DocMagic's Total eClose system has achieved the top eClose solution ranking in the mortgage industry.



Event Details:

* What: Mobile blood drive

* When: Sat., Aug. 22, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. (PDT)

* Where: Ayden's Army of Angels, Inc.; 6396 McLeod Dr., #5; Las Vegas, NV 89120



More details about the one-day event are available on Golden Heart LA's Instagram page @GoldenHeartLA or via email info@aydensarmyofangels.org.



Learn more about Ayden's Army of Angels, Inc. at https://www.aydensarmyofangels.org/



About DocMagic:



DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, compliance, eSign and eDelivery solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops software, mobile apps, processes and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company's compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit http://www.docmagic.com/.



Media Contact:

Joe Bowerbank

Profundity Communications, Inc.

949-378-9685

jbowerbank@profunditymarketing.com



Social Media:

@DocMagic #GivingBack #BloodDrive #GoldenHeartLA #AydensArmyofAngels #BunnySlippers #TotaleClose



News Source: DocMagic, Inc.

Related link: https://www.docmagic.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.