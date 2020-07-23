NEWS: Introducing the eme 20000R: The World’s First 10 Ton Portable Aluminum Gantry Crane

FORT ERIE, Ontario, Jul 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Easily Moved Equipment (eme) is excited to announce yet another world's first with the launch of the eme 20000R 10 Ton portable aluminum Gantry Crane. The eme 20000R is in a class by itself as the world's first portable aluminum Gantry Crane that can be moved under rated lifting capacity of 10 Tons, allowing operators to move or reposition heavy loads for either maintenance work or other activities.



The simplicity of the eme design allows two operators to easily build the 20000R in only 30 minutes using our self-erect kit. For more details please visit https://www.easilymovedequipment.com/site/gantry-cranes/gantry-cranes-canada .



As with all eme Gantry Cranes, the 20000R is fully compliant with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards and comes with full safety documentation including engineered stamped drawings, signed certificate of test, operator's manual and 10-year standard warranty against manufacturer's defects.



eme has led the industry for rated lifting capacity with the world's first 5T and 7.5T portable aluminum Gantry Cranes and is excited to once again set the standard at the 10 Ton capacity. The 10 Ton takes lifting to the next level for safety and performance. Combined with the innovative eme design, high grade components from heavy duty casters to eme's smooth rolling 8 roller locking Surround-Beam Trolley the eme 20000R offers operators uncompromising quality.



For detailed specifics please look at the specification sheet (https://www.easilymovedequipment.com/files/gantry-cranes-specs-eme-june-2020-1.pdf).



"I couldn't be happier with the reception we have received for the 20000R. At eme we are focused on the success of our customers. Lifting and moving heavy loads can be intimidating, and we want the operators that use our products and the engineers that specify them to have the confidence and peace of mind that our equipment will get the job done, no questions asked. We are proud of our long standing safety record," stated eme CEO and founder Michael Flynn.



The eme 20000R portable aluminum Gantry Crane is an ideal solution for a diverse set of environments that require heavier lifts. These environments range from outdoor locations that require a mobile solution, interior locations where the cost and complication of a large overheard crane isn't warranted, or space constrained areas where it's necessary to assemble a solution at the lifting site.



The eme 20000R is field tested and already shipping in volume to customers. Contact (https://www.easilymovedequipment.com/site/contact) eme to learn more about the industry leading 20000R, lightweight and portable 10 Ton Gantry Crane solution.



About Easily Moved Equipment Inc.:



Easily Moved Equipment is a leader in lightweight aluminum Gantry Cranes and Davit Cranes. We are focused on creating success for our end users, operators and engineers. Customers leverage our products across multiple end markets including water and wastewater, transportation and aerospace, energy and rental industries.



Contact eme

Phone: 888-679-5283

email: solutions@easilymovedequipment.com

https://www.easilymovedequipment.com/site/home



News Source: Easily Moved Equipment

Related link: https://www.easilymovedequipment.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.