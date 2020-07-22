NEWS: McGregor Pedals Launches the Crunch Transparent Overdrive Pedal

VANCOUVER, B.C., Jul 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- McGregor Pedals Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of their flagship product, the Crunch Transparent Overdrive Pedal for bass and guitar.



Designer Garth Heslop went back to the drawing board to develop this single-channel, low-gain overdrive pedal. The Crunch Transparent Overdrive maintains the core tone of a player's setup while adding a breakup that is soft, warm, and musically focused.



"The Crunch Transparent Overdrive was designed specifically for both bass and guitar and works well with other pedals in either a primary or secondary drive position," says Heslop.



Mr. Heslop worked in close collaboration with musicians who have over a combined century of tone chasing experience, both live and in studio.



Novel elements and high-quality parts were combined with traditional design to achieve a pedal that Carter Low, 2016 Grand Prize winner of the Lee Ritenour Six String Theory Competition described as "...very responsive and doesn't mask your tone, just enhances what you got. Exactly what I look for in an overdrive." Carter added, "I can't live without this thing on my board!"



Presented in striking orange powder coat with subtle metal flake, the Crunch Transparent Overdrive pleases the eyes as well as the ears.



The Crunch Transparent Overdrive pedal is available now from WestCoast Guitars and direct from https://www.mcgregorpedals.com/products/crunch-transparent-overdrive-pedal.



About McGregor Pedals Inc.



McGregor Pedals is an independent instrument pedal design and manufacture house located in Vancouver, BC Canada. For more information, please see https://www.mcgregorpedals.com/.



VIDEOS (YouTube):



Bass video: https://youtu.be/y9K21lNu6v8

Guitar video: https://youtu.be/CTOSY-EiTnI



IMAGE LINKS FOR MEDIA:

[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0722s2p-mcgregor-crunch-group-300dpi.jpg

[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0722s2p-mcgregor-crunch-close-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: McGregor Pedals, the Crunch Transparent Overdrive Pedal.



