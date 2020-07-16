NEWS: Move For Hunger and Hilldrup Renew Partnership to Fight Hunger as Food Insecurity Levels Rise In U.S.

RED BANK, N.J., Jul 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Move For Hunger, a national non-profit organization, and Hilldrup, a fourth generation family-owned moving & storage company, announced today that they have renewed their partnership to fight hunger and reduce food waste in the United States. Since 2011, Hilldrup's 10 regional branches (Dulles, Richmond, Stafford (VA), Greenville (SC), Charlotte & Durham (NC), Forestville & Capitol Heights (MD), Atlanta, and Orlando) across the Southeast have rescued more than 64,500 lbs. of food and have provided 53,800 meals to people who are facing hunger.



As members of the Move For Hunger network, Hilldrup and their multiple branches educate their customers about the issues of hunger and food waste and encourage them to donate their unopened, non-perishable food items on moving day. Then, their moving crews volunteer to deliver the donations to a local food bank or pantry at no additional cost.



Hilldrup also provides Move For Hunger with additional support by organizing food drives and by volunteering to rescue food from large events, like marathons. Most recently they assisted Move For Hunger's COVID-19 relief efforts, when their Atlanta branch delivered 100 cases of donated GoGo SqueeZ product to Fulton County Schools in Alpharetta, Georgia.



"Hilldrup has been a valuable partner of ours for the past 8 years and their renewed support for the year ahead has never been more critical than it is right now," said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. "The COVID-19 Pandemic has increased the need for emergency food nationwide. Food banks and pantries are facing an unprecedented demand, and we are so grateful that Hilldrup remains committed to helping us fight hunger."



"We are thrilled to partner with Move for Hunger for the ninth year," said Jordan McDaniel Hinkebein, Marketing Director, Hilldrup. "They have created such an invaluable network of moving companies to assist in one of the greatest needs of our nation - food insecurity. We are honored and proud to be a partner with them and to continue to help our local communities with these food efforts, through customer donations, employee or community food drives and beyond!"



To date, Move For Hunger's network of more than 1,000 moving companies, more than 1,500 multi-family apartment communities, and many of the world's leading relocation management companies has collected and delivered nearly 17.8 million pounds of food - providing nearly 15 million meals - to food banks and pantries across the United States and Canada.



About Move For Hunger:



Move For Hunger is a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://www.MoveForHunger.org/.



About Hilldrup:



Hilldrup is a family-owned moving, storage, relocation and logistics company started in 1903. Today, Hilldrup is one of the largest and most honored agency groups in the entire industry, and operates facilities in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida with its corporate office in Stafford, Virginia. Hilldrup moves families and businesses domestically and internationally, in addition to offering logistics services to meet the needs of its clients, which includes Fortune 100 companies, federal government agencies and universities. Hilldrup was recently recognized by United Van Lines as the top producer in 2019 in residential, national account, government and international sales. In addition, the company is a 24-time honoree of United Van Lines' Customer Choice Award. For more information on Hilldrup's services, please visit https://www.hilldrup.com/.



