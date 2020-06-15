NEWS: Rising Pop Artist Farrah Mechael Dropping Summertime EP ‘Lies’

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jun 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The second EP release, "Lies," from buzzing pop newcomer Farrah Mechael, is dropping on all major digital retailers and streaming services June 19 - just in time for the summer.



Featuring production and writing from Andre "Dre Bombay" Harris, Don Parma, Devrim Karaoglu, Ant Clemons and the Mechael sisters - Farrah and Tamara - the EP delivers a fresh fusion of pop with hip-hop and dance sensibilities. "Lies" offers a remaster of Farrah's previously released pop and hip-hop single "That Way" featuring Mackned along with 5 new tracks including "Carefully" - a sensual summer pop track highlighted by a bassy dance beat.



Farrah Mechael has been gaining attention with her performances at iHeart Radio's Wango Tango in Los Angeles in 2018 and Detroit Summer Jamz in 2019 and with her dedication to community building and mental health activism on her growing online platform.



She is ready to change the world with her message and music commonly stating, "I truly do believe the world needs change. And if we don't change it, who will?"



Being a classically trained opera singer, as well as having performed Jazz and Gospel sets at many prestigious events such as Obama's Inauguration Ceremony in Detroit, Farrah uses her unique voice and background to blend many different genres and styles into her own music. She incorporates both her roots - being a Chaldean woman growing up in metro Detroit - and her current experience working out of Los Angeles into her newest release.



"Lies" includes a Detroit rap-inspired track "Ice Pack," the title track "Lies" - which serves a Middle Eastern vibe, and "What Do You Want," "I'm In Love," and "Carefully" all of which call back to the pop roots of her debut release "Farrah Please" while moving forward with west coast dance influences.



"Lies" is currently available for preorder on digital retailers and will be available for digital purchase and streaming on June 19, 2020.



Farrah can be found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/farrahmechael or her website https://www.farrahmechael.com/ which contains contact and newsletter subscription forms.



Her music can be heard on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/6RZRM6i4lpRuRBCLvFFKiV as well as Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube and Soundcloud.



IMAGE LINKS FOR MEDIA:

[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0615s2p-mnecahel-lies-300dpi.jpg

[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0615s2p-Farrah-Mechael-300dpi.jpg



Related link: https://www.farrahmechael.com/

