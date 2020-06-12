NEWS: Hampton Inn San Antonio-Northwoods Reopens June 15 – Centrally Located Hotel Anticipates Exciting Summer

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Jun 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Hampton Inn San Antonio-Northwoods, located at 2127 Gold Canyon Drive San Antonio, Texas, announced Friday it will resume operations following the Coronavirus shutdown. The Hilton branded hotel will open its doors on Monday, June 15 and offer discounted room rates to travelers eager to explore the summer activities in San Antonio.



Located in the vicinity of Stone Oak near the intersection of Highway 281 and Loop 1604, this hotel provides easy access to Six Flags, Schlitterbahn, downtown San Antonio and the Riverwalk as well as the San Antonio International Airport.



Earlier this month, Hilton announced its new partnership with RB/Lysol and the Mayo Clinic to elevate hotel cleanliness in all Hilton hotels.



The Hilton CleanStay with Lysol program uses a trusted scientific approach to cleaning practices and product offerings. Guests can feel comfortable that their experience will provide high levels of cleanliness so they can focus on what is important - having fun in the Texas sun!



"We are thrilled to re-open our doors to kick off the summer season here in San Antonio," states hotel General Manager, Margie Cooper. "Providing a great experience to our guests remains our top priority."



About the Hampton Inn San Antonio Northwoods:



The Hampton Inn by Hilton San Antonio Northwoods is located near the intersection of Highway 281 and Loop 1604 in the Northwoods Shopping District near Stone Oak. The hotel offers complimentary breakfast, WI-FI, and parking daily as well as convenient access to all of San Antonio's best activities, restaurants, and landmarks.



