News: Vice Capital Markets names Terry Aikin, CMB as executive vice president, strategic growth | CitizenWire

NOVI, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Vice Capital Markets, a leading mortgage hedge advisory firm for independent lenders, banks and credit unions, today announced the appointment of Terry Aikin as executive vice president, strategic growth.



With more than three decades of experience across mortgage banking, risk management and capital markets, Aikin will focus on expanding Vice Capital's customer base, strengthening existing client relationships and identifying new market opportunities.



"Vice Capital's success has been built on a foundation of relationships, integrity and expertise," said Chris Bennett, chairman at Vice Capital Markets. "Throughout his career, Terry has followed that same philosophy, and I can think of no better candidate to help us expand our offerings and enhance our ability to optimize lenders' secondary market strategies and maximize their profitability."



In his leadership roles at MGIC, Synergy Appraisal Services, Mortgage Cadence, Solidifi and United Guaranty Corporation, Aikin has helped financial institutions navigate market challenges while driving sustainable growth. A 15-year instructor in the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) School of Mortgage Banking, Aikin also holds the MBA's Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) designation and was a 2025 recipient of the association's E. Michael Rosser Lifetime Achievement Award. Outside the industry, Aikin serves as founder and president of the Fuel The Drive Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing golf and tennis opportunities for underserved youth.



"Over the past 25 years, Vice Capital Markets' commitment to delivering personalized service and expert guidance has been the key to its clients' long-term success," Aikin said. "I look forward to helping more financial institutions realize the benefits of working with Vice Capital and cementing its position as the industry's most reputable capital markets, hedging and mortgage banking advisory firm."



About Vice Capital Markets



Since 2001, Vice Capital Markets has expertly navigated interest rate risk and driven profitability on over $1 trillion in MBS trades and mortgage-related transactions for a diverse range of financial institutions. Utilizing proprietary risk-management models and an advanced investor and agency platform, Vice Capital has enabled clients to enhance their secondary market strategies and achieve optimal sales gains.



The company's Vice Execution Portal™ (ViceEx) is an all-inclusive, whole-loan trading platform that enables lenders and secondary market managers to seamlessly send and receive aggregator bulk bids, compare agency executions with customizable retained or co-issue servicing values while guaranteeing the best execution that might otherwise be missed in a manual process.



With traders averaging over a decade of experience, Vice Capital brings the expertise necessary to tackle market challenges and consistently deliver secure and effective profit growth for its clients. For further information, visit www.vicecapitalmarkets.com or call 248-869-8100.



Learn More: https://www.vicecapitalmarkets.com/

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