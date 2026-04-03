News: Jazz Fest Pompano Beach Returns for a Spectacular 5th Year | CitizenWire

Two-Day Beachfront Celebration Set for April 18-19, 2026

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Pompano Beach Arts proudly announces the return of Jazz Fest Pompano Beach for its milestone 5th year, taking place Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean, this free, two-day festival brings together world-class headliners and an exceptional showcase of South Florida's own homegrown talent, alongside outstanding cuisine and vibrant community spirit along the shoreline. V.I.P. is almost SOLD OUT.



Over the past five years, Jazz Fest Pompano Beach has evolved from a cultural initiative into a premier destination event, attracting tens of thousands of attendees from across South Florida and beyond. This year's sponsors who include the Broward Cultural Division; Champion Porsche and the Judith Ann Linnell Foundation, along with continued support from the City Commission, ensure the festival plays a key role in driving economic growth while enhancing the city's cultural landscape and quality of life.



A WORLD-CLASS LINEUP



This year's festival delivers an extraordinary lineup of award-winning headliners, rising stars, and standout local talent. Saturday night opens with the elegant and soulful sounds of flutist Kim Scott, followed by the high-energy, signature saxophone stylings of Richard Elliot. Headlining the evening is Brian Culbertson, whose dynamic, genre-blending performance promises an electrifying close to the night.



On Sunday, the Beach Mainstage features The Purple Project: Reimagining the Music of Prince, presented by Latin Grammy-nominated pianist Martin Bejerano. This innovative tribute delivers a bold jazz-fusion take on Prince's iconic catalog.



The evening continues with contemporary jazz favorite Walter Beasley, known for his smooth, soulful sound, before culminating in a high-powered finale from Ghost-Note, the acclaimed funk-fusion ensemble known for their explosive performances.



Guiding the weekend's energy is host Drew Heyman, Y100's Music Director and a beloved South Florida personality, bringing his signature charisma and connection to the community and the festival stage.



LOCAL TALENT TAKES THE SPOTLIGHT



Jazz Fest Pompano Beach also celebrates the region's rich musical talent with a dedicated Local Stage.



Saturday, April 18 (1 PM - 5 PM):



* Haley Cove



* Garçon de Kilimanjaro



* Nicole Kidd



Sunday, April 19 (12 PM - 4 PM):



* The Fella Band



* Kizie The Violist



* Inner Court



BEACHSIDE TASTE OF POMPANO



Festivalgoers can explore the lively Beachside Taste of Pompano, featuring a curated selection of local culinary favorites including Lucky Fish; Oceanic; The Beach House; Baresco; How You Brewin?; Falafal Beach Grill; The Briny Pub; Taco Station; Carlucci's; Lola's on the Water and Zoe's Beachside Grill; and Stingers. From savory bites to sweet treats, there's something to satisfy every craving.



ADMISSION & VIP EXPERIENCE



General admission is free; however, registration is encouraged for concessions, security and safety planning. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for comfortable seating; and to take Ride Share as parking challenges are to be expected.



For an elevated experience, VIP Passes are available for SUNDAY and include:



* Premium up-front seating on portable flooring



* Access to a private VIP bar



* Exclusive Jazz Fest 2026 swag bag



JOIN THE CELEBRATION



Jazz Fest Pompano Beach 2026 promises two unforgettable days of music, community, cuisine, and coastal charm. From smooth jazz to funk-infused performances, the festival offers something for every music lover.



For more information and to register, visit: Jazz Fest Pompano Beach on the website: https://www.pompanobeacharts.org/events/jazz-fest



ABOUT POMPANO BEACH CULTURAL AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT



The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts, is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance, and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area.



The department programs and manages the City's premier cultural arts venues, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center; Ali Cultural Arts Center including The Hive Black Box Theater; Bailey Contemporary Arts; and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the Artists in Residence (AiR) initiative. Learn more: https://www.pompanobeachfl.gov/government/cultural-affairs-department



Learn More: https://www.pompanobeacharts.org/

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