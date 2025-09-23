News: Sonder & Friends Oktoberfest 5K Returns September 27 – Run, Sip & Celebrate in Mason to Support Children in Need | CitizenWire

CINCINNATI, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- The North Cincinnati community is lacing up for a day of fitness, family, and festivity as Greater Project and Sonder Brewing present the Sonder & Friends Oktoberfest 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 10 AM. The 5th annual event combines the energy of a road race with the fun of a local festival - all to support the most vulnerable children in the world.



Participants can:



* Run or Walk the 5K - Medals for all finishers and awards for top finishers.



* Sign Kids Up for the Root Beer Fun Run - A festive kids' race with medals, root beer, and swag.



* Join the Sip & Support - Perfect for those who prefer to celebrate and cheer without running.



100% of race entry fees and Sip & Support tickets directly benefit Greater Project's mission to serve the most vulnerable children locally and around the world.



"Every single registration is more than a ticket to a great day - it's an investment in a child's future," said Lisa Fields, Director of Greater Project. "Together, we're transforming the lives of some of the most vulnerable children in the world."



Before and during the race there is a raffle for gift baskets made-up of amazing products. Tickets for the raffle baskets can be purchased now until the race at https://www.greaterproject.org/ or in person the day of the race.



After the 5K, the celebration continues with an all-day Oktoberfest party at Sonder Brewing in Mason, Ohio.



Guests can enjoy live music from the Polka Warriors and other performers, traditional German dancers, and spirited contests including keg rolling, a German spelling bee, and the official U.S. Steinholding Association qualifier.



The festival also features German-inspired food, cold brews from eight local craft breweries, and a chance to meet the beloved Brews & Moos Highland cows. Families can explore kids' activities, shop more than 40 local vendors, and bring pets to the Barktoberfest Beer Garden.



WHY IT MATTERS



Greater Project is a Mason-based nonprofit with a global reach, connecting people with opportunities to invest in the lives of children living in poverty.



In the past year, Greater Project has:



* Provided critical care to over 500 children worldwide,



* Sponsored 120 children,



* Delivered more than 500 hours of tutoring, and



* Launched a Girls Leadership Academy with 35 students enrolled.



Through partnerships in Kenya, India, and here in the U.S., Greater Project provides holistic care, education, shelter, and leadership opportunities to break cycles of poverty.



HOW TO GET INVOLVED



* Register today for the 5K Run/Walk



* Sign your kids up for the Root Beer Fun Run



* Grab a Sip & Support ticket and raise a glass for children everywhere



All details and registration can be found at: https://www.greaterproject.org/sonder-5k-run - or you can show up to Sonder Brewing in Mason, Ohio the morning of the race on Saturday, 9/27/2025 and register in-person to run or walk the 5k race.



Learn More: https://www.greaterproject.org/

