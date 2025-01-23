News: Senior Communities Unite to Support Displaced Seniors After the Eaton Fire | CitizenWire

LA VERNE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- In a remarkable display of compassion and community spirit, Hillcrest, an age-qualified community in La Verne is showing what it means to be a good neighbor by helping seniors displaced by the devastating Eaton Fire. Hillcrest offered seniors housing and a chance to rebuild their lives with a new home. The fire destroyed The Terraces at Park Marino in Pasadena, leaving many residents, including those with significant health needs, without a place to call home.



Within just 24 hours of receiving a call for assistance from The Terraces at Park Marino, Hillcrest's Director of Sales and Marketing, Shirley Turner, and her team mobilized to welcome eight new residents into their community. Hillcrest staff worked tirelessly around the clock to prepare fully furnished, move-in-ready apartments for the displaced residents.



"Our team's immediate response reflects the heart of Hillcrest's mission: to care for others in need," said Turner. "The collaboration with The Terraces at Park Marino underscores the power of communities coming together in times of crisis."



Hillcrest went above and beyond to ensure a warm and supportive transition for the new residents. Team members purchased essential items and furnished their new residences, while staff from food service and nursing care joined the residents for meals to extend a heartfelt welcome.



As part of their disaster response plan, Hillcrest made special accommodations by conducting personalized assessments to address each resident's unique care needs. Hillcrest's Resident Association is also working to provide each newly welcomed resident with a gift card so they may purchase their personal essential items.



Former Terrace residents now residing at Hillcrest, including Jennie Frederick and Oliver Meeker, share their personal stories of resilience and their experiences in their new home.



Meeker recalls seeing the fire "out my window coming down the hill and then coming across the fields, but I didn't imagine it would be allowed to get to us. But with the wind, they just couldn't handle it." Upon arriving at Hillcrest, Meeker is getting settled. "This is a nice place. Nice food. I'm doing okay."



Frederick remembers the warm welcome they received when arriving at Hillcrest. "When we got out, everybody - all the employees - even the ones that weren't on duty, just came flying in and helped. It was really organized." It was a relief as the seniors had spent about three days at the convention center and then we were taken to the Pico District in L.A., near Santa Monica. "We just had what was on our backs and a lot of us didn't have our phones. I was one of the ones that didn't have my phone. And we thought, hey, you know, we're not in the fire, so we're good to go. I was amazed at how organized the fire department, police department and everything was, working together to get us to safety."



Stories of the evacuation include heroic acts during the fire, such as team members carrying residents out of the burning building and a bus driver who stayed with evacuees overnight to ensure their safety. "We didn't know where the rest of the people went. We didn't know where we were going. Our van driver brought us here, and she just told us we're going to La Verne," remembers Frederick.



"These acts of bravery and kindness remind us of the strength and humanity in our communities," said Turner. "We are honored to be part of their journey toward recovery."



The new Hillcrest residents, now located about 25 miles east of Pasadena, are finding comfort in their new environment, thanks to the unwavering support of both Hillcrest and The Terraces at Park Marino teams.



About Hillcrest:



Hillcrest is an upscale 501(c)(3) non-profit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, less than 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Anaheim, Pasadena and San Bernardino and located at the gateway to the Inland Empire. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood just off Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California, Hillcrest offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing with an emphasis on wellness and health. For more information, visit: https://liveathillcrest.org/.



