News: Thousands Discover More About Scientology on Copenhagen’s Culture Night | CitizenWire

Copenhagen's annual cultural festival makes it easy for people to ask 'What is Scientology?' and learn the answer for themselves

COPENHAGEN, Denmark /CitizenWire/ -- Each year, Copenhagen organizes an evening when young and old may expand their horizons. Locals and visitors learn more about what the city has to offer. They ask and find answers to questions, and experience the tremendous diversity Copenhagen has to offer. Museums, churches, shops, businesses, public offices and nonprofits open their doors to the community. And, in the heart of the city, thousands visited the Church of Scientology of Denmark this year to satisfy their curiosity and learn for themselves the answer to "What is Scientology?"



Among the most popular features of the tour were the Dianetics "stress test" and a demonstration of the E-meter, a shortened term for electropsychometer-a religious artifact used as a spiritual guide in auditing by a Scientology minister or minister-in-training to help individuals locate and confront areas of spiritual upset.



People also watched video presentations on the religion's beliefs and practices and Scientology TV episodes. Personality testing and suggestions for books by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, or services to help improve troublesome aspects of their lives and relationships were also in high demand.



Others were fascinated by the Church's architectural drawings, photos and graphics depicting the history of their meticulously restored home-a cultural landmark constructed in 1796 after the "Great Fire" of Copenhagen destroyed the city's historic center.



This year marked the sixth time the Church of Scientology Denmark took part in Culture Night. Located at Nytorv 11, the Ideal Church of Scientology of Denmark was dedicated in May 2017, when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the building "in the name of spiritual freedom and the exercise of eternal free will for all Denmark."



Anyone wishing to learn more is invited to visit the Church at Nytorv 11. It is open Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. - 11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Or watch Destination: Scientology - Copenhagen on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



