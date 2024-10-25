BlipCut Launches Spooktacular 2024 Halloween Promotion : National News

BlipCut is an AI video translation platform that allows users to break language barriers with ease

NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — BlipCut, the leading AI video translation platform, is thrilled to announce an incredible 60% discount in this Halloween season. With cutting-edge AI technology, you can effortlessly transform your videos into over 130 languages, makeing your content worldwide. This is a golden opportunity for video creators to enhance their projects and break language barriers.



Image caption: BlipCut Halloween Event.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer to elevate your content. Event: https://videotranslator.blipcut.com/pricing.html

DISCOVER THE AMAZING AI FEATURES:

Translate Videos in Bulk : Save time by translating multiple videos simultaneously, into over 130 languages, making it easier to manage large projects.

: Save time by translating multiple videos simultaneously, into over 130 languages, making it easier to manage large projects. Automatic Subtitle Generator : Use AI to translate or generate captions for movies, YouTube videos, or more, with just a video link-no need to download in advance.

: Use AI to translate or generate captions for movies, YouTube videos, or more, with just a video link-no need to download in advance. AI Voiceover Generator : Generate realistic voices from text and add voiceovers to your videos in one platform.

: Generate realistic voices from text and add voiceovers to your videos in one platform. Transcribe Video/Audio to Text: With advanced transcription technology, BlipCut can accurately transcribe video or audio and download transcription in SRT or VTT format.

BlipCut is continually evolving, with exciting new features on the horizon. We are set to launch BlipCut AI Clipping, which will allow users to convert long videos into short, engaging clips, generating highlights that capture the essence of your content.

Video creators, don’t miss this chance to elevate your content and break language barriers. Join us in celebrating the spirit of Halloween by taking advantage of this limited-time offer. Visit our website to learn more about the features included in this promotion and start creating captivating videos today!

Hurry – this spooktacular deal won’t last long!

About BlipCut:

BlipCut is an industry-leading AI video translation platform that allows users to break language barriers with ease. With features like subtitle translation, AI voiceover, and support for 130 languages, BlipCut is the go-to solution for content creators, educators, and businesses worldwide.

To know more, you may visit: https://videotranslator.blipcut.com/

Our Social Media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BlipCut_Online

X/Twitter: https://x.com/BlipCutofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blipcut

Discord: https://discord.gg/vk4Z2YWGsG

NEWS SOURCE: BlipCut



This press release was issued on behalf of the news source (BlipCut), who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.

To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/blipcut-launches-spooktacular-2024-halloween-promotion/

Copr. © 2024 Send2Press® Newswire, Calif., USA. -- REF: STORY ID: NEO121768 NEONET25C