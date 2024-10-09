ACES Quality Management Announces Preliminary Speaker Line-up for ACES ENGAGE 2025

Fourth annual event returns to The Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs

DENVER, Colo., Oct. 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, has announced its speaker line-up for the upcoming ACES ENGAGE conference, taking place at The Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 18 – 20, 2025.



The keynote speaker for this year’s event is interactive mentalist, hypnotist, and award-winning speaker Michael C. Anthony. As seen on CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, CNN and WB, Anthony has performed worldwide with his one-person show, Hypnotized Live. After a global search, Anthony was chosen for the role of “The Hypnotist” in The Illusionists, a touring production that has played on Broadway, London’s West End and around the world. He is also the founder of Stage Hypnosis University, where he mentors students on how to perform stage hypnosis in a responsible and entertaining way, and the author of the best-selling book “Body Language Secrets, How to Read Minds by Reading Bodies.”

In addition to Anthony, ACES has assembled a notable line-up of thought leaders and industry experts for this year’s event, including:

Edward Seiler, executive director of the Research Institute for Housing at the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA);

Richard J. Andreano, Jr., partner and practice leader of Ballard Spahr’s Mortgage Banking Group; and

A Fannie Mae representative to be announced.

“ACES ENGAGE 2025 is a must-attend event for financial services quality control and risk management professionals. The expertise and insights shared by our exceptional line-up of industry leaders will directly address the unique challenges these professionals face today,” said Trevor Gauthier, CEO of ACES Quality Management. “From evolving regulations to cutting-edge technological advancements, this event equips attendees with critical tools, strategies, and networking opportunities to stay ahead in an ever-changing landscape. By harnessing advanced technologies within our enterprise solutions, we empower participants to drive innovation and success, enhance quality and mitigate risk.”

Registration is now live for ACES ENGAGE 2025. To secure your spot or learn more about this event, visit https://www.acesquality.com/aces-engage-2025.

About ACES Quality Management:

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and

3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology®, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.

