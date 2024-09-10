News: Self Service Kiosk News September 2024 | CitizenWire

WESTMINSTER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Kiosk Manufacturer Association: FSTEC in September! This month we have added Quick Quote. Over 100 participating companies and we'll send to appropriate ones. Kiosks and more on For Sale listings + plus super discount Chinese display quotes. Seminar 9/12 for Casinos wanting to go cashless - Join CPI for an exciting sneak peek into the Betbridge™ solution before G2E! Did we mention CPI is our latest Gold Sponsor?



FEATURES

* Digital Kiosk Gift Card Report Blackhawk

* Kiosk Manufacturers

* Gift card Exchange Kiosks - Open versus Closed Loop



ARTICLES THIS MONTH

* Credit Card Readers for Unattended - Experts Weigh In

* Steak N' Shake Kiosks Violate BIPA

* Self-Checkout - The Good, Bad and Ugly

* Building Accessible Apps

* Self Order Restaurants Buyers Guide

* Check-In Kiosk For Patients

* Routers for Kiosks, Micro Markets & Digital Signage

* Payment Processing TOASTTAB Surcharging Costs Ouch

* Hotel Kiosk Check-In - Judging Appearance & Decor

* Chinese Touchscreen Display Pricing and Quotes 2024

* Patient Check In Kiosk Epic - Height Adjust

* Is Cash Dead? The Future of Cash



IN THE NEWS

* People have wondered about Kepro dissolution. Luxer bought the assets turns out. Bitcoin mostly.

o Kenneth P. Herrera Currently Available for a New Position. As a subject matter expert (SME) on all Smart Parcel Locker technology



* Chris Walther - now with Glory (think ACRELEC)

Free Online Databases



* For Sale - New, Used and Best Offer

o 55" Touch Displays with Android $400. Aling

o Outdoor 43 $3200 (shirley at EKAA.net)

o Nice 32" touch with LED edge lights ($340)



* Kiosk Industry Companies [700+)



* China Kiosk Companies [50 vetted]

o Meking POS - all-in-one POS hw $375 - Mia

o HongJiaLi (one of top three in China.) Ask for Summer (good english)

o LCDKiosk - large format Android kiosks. 32" for $874. Ask for Sakura/Yoyo



Contact info@kioskindustry.org with questions or contacts. We accept no financial commission or paid advertising.



About Kiosk Industry



Your best source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for self-service kiosks, digital signage, POS, and more. Learn from the experts. We are a "co-op" of over 700 companies.



About the Kiosk Association



Our mission is to inform and educate. Accessibility, ADA, PCI, UL are some of our focus points. Join us for informative Q&A webinars and weekly or monthly update emails (no ads).



Thanks to the companies who make this possible.



Learn More: https://kioskindustry.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.

REF: STORY ID: S2P120813 CITWIRE24