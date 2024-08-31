News: Church of Scientology Dublin Honors Nelson Mandela and His Human Rights Legacy | CitizenWire

For Nelson Mandela Day of Service, the Church of Scientology Community Centre of Dublin hosted a celebration in honor of the beloved humanitarian

DUBLIN, Ireland /CitizenWire/ -- The Church of Scientology Dublin marked Nelson Mandela Day with a human rights open house and celebration of the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela and his special connection to Ireland. Honored guests included Dr. David Nyaluke, Vice Chairperson of the African Scholars Association of Ireland and Dr. Ebun A. Joseph, Founder of the Institution of Antiracism and Black Studies.



Dr. Nyaluke shared how in 1988, when Mandela was still a political prisoner of South Africa's apartheid regime, the city awarded him the Freedom of the City of Dublin-the city's most prestigious award. Two years later, shortly after his release from prison, Mandela came to Ireland to accept the award.



In his speech to Dáil Éireann, Mandela acknowledged the special bond between Ireland and the people of South Africa: "We know that your desire that the disenfranchised of our country should be heard in this house and throughout Ireland derives from your determination, born of your experience that our people should, like yourselves, be free to govern themselves and to determine their destiny."



Dr. Joseph shared her passion for human rights and the importance of raising awareness of the subject through education.



Church of Scientology Dublin Director of Public Affairs, Diana Stahl, introduced those attending to United for Human Rights, the human rights initiative inspired by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard and supported by Scientology Churches and Scientologists for more than two decades. The program's acclaimed educational materials raise awareness of the 30 Articles of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



The Church of Scientology & Community Centre in Firhouse, Dublin, was dedicated in 2017 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Centre serves as a hub for local activities and events, in keeping with Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard's intention that all Scientology Churches should serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground for cooperative efforts. The Church & Community Centre hosts weekly events while working together with all denominations and numerous community groups on initiatives, including drug prevention, human rights education, environmental, cultural, charitable, and art projects. In 1956, L. Ron Hubbard lived in Dublin with offices in Merrion Square, where he launched humanitarian initiatives, which continue to flourish throughout the world today.



