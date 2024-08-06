News: Plumber Near Me Providing Free School Supplies to Local Families | CitizenWire

KYLE, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Free school supplies will be provided by Plumber Near Me to families with children attending Camino Real School, Fuentes School, Tobias School, and Hemphill School. Plumber Near Me, who serves the Kyle and Austin area, is excited to support local families and students as they head back to school this year.



Event Details:



Date: August 9, 2024



Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Location: Plumber Near Me



101 Petra's Way, Kyle, Texas 78640



https://g.co/kgs/2nZoe12



Each family is eligible to receive 1 fully-stocked bag of school supplies. Of all the charity work we do, this one is by far our favorite. We understand the challenges that families face. We want to do our part to ease the burden.



Stephen Harwell, CEO of Plumber Near Me, stated, "This really is our favorite way to give back to our community. Families shouldn't have to worry about whether they can afford school supplies. We scheduled this during the lunch hour so that working families can make it. It really feels better to give than receive."



* Bags of supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis

* Limit of one bag per family

* Plumber Near Me staff will be on hand to assist and answer any questions



For more information about the event or Plumber Near Me's services, please visit our website https://myplumbernearme.com/contact-us/ or call at 512-361-0502.

Learn More: https://myplumbernearme.com/

