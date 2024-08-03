News: The UN Acknowledges Foundation for a Drug-Free World With Consultative Status | CitizenWire

New status greatly amplifies Drug-Free World's reach in the fight against substance abuse through prevention

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs has granted the Foundation for a Drug-Free World consultative status to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).



This new status enables the Foundation to share decades of experience and expertise with those most dedicated to implementing effective drug prevention. Drug-Free World can now organize conferences and participate in events at the UN in Geneva, Vienna and New York.



"On behalf of all Drug-Free World chapters and millions of drug-prevention volunteers in countries around the world, we would like to express our appreciation for this recognition," said Foundation for a Drug-Free World Executive Director Jessica Hochman. "We pledge to not only continue our commitment but to redouble our efforts to bring about a drug-free world."



Each June, the UN issues its annual World Drug Report along with a theme for the year's activities. This year's message aligns exactly with the purpose and activities of the Foundation and its acclaimed drug education materials: "The evidence is clear: invest in prevention."



"We congratulate the Foundation for a Drug-Free World International and its volunteers, partners and supporters," said Olivia McDuff of the Church of Scientology International Public Affairs Office.



Thanks to the support of Churches of Scientology and Scientologists, the Foundation makes these acclaimed secular materials and programs available free of charge.



For decades, Scientologists have engaged in drug education and prevention in their communities, inspired by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who wrote, "Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs."



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



https://www.drugfreeworld.org



VIDEO:



https://www.scientology.tv/documentaries/the-truth-about-drugs.html



https://www.scientology.tv/documentaries/they-said-they-lied.html

