News: Matrix Advises Pump N’ Pantry, Inc. on its Sale to United Refining Company | CitizenWire

RICHMOND, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc., a leading, independent investment bank, has advised Pump N' Pantry, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, "Pump N' Pantry" or the "Company") on the sale of its convenience retail assets to United Refining Company. Headquartered in Montrose, Pennsylvania, Pump N' Pantry is a leading, regional convenience retailer, operating 14 convenience stores throughout central Pennsylvania.



Pump N' Pantry dates back to 1975 when Tom Quigg, after a successful career at Esso, purchased Seddon Lathrop Oil Company. At that time, the Company was focused on residential heating oil distribution and had just two retail fuel locations. In 1988, the legacy heating oil business was sold, and the Company rebranded as Pump N' Pantry to strategically shift toward retail operations. Scott Quigg, Tom's son, joined the Company in 1993 after having begun his career at Cumberland Farms. The pair invested in the Company throughout the 1990s, acquired additional stores, and introduced a proprietary foodservice offering in 1997. With an emphasis on pizza and deli items, Tom and Scott pushed the Company toward its current strategic focus of providing a comprehensive in-store offering. Scott purchased the Company from his father in 2001 and immediately expanded Pump N' Pantry further by acquiring six additional stores in north-central Pennsylvania. With a commitment to premium offerings, excellent service, and modernization, the Quigg family has built one of the premier convenience retail companies in Pennsylvania.



Matrix provided merger and acquisition advisory services to Pump N' Pantry, which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential, structured sale process, and negotiation of the sale. The transaction was managed by Andrew LoPresti, CFA, CPA, Vice President; Spencer Cavalier, CFA, Co-Head of Matrix's Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group; John Mickelinc, CFA, Senior Associate; and Josiah Kitching, Analyst.



Scott Quigg, CEO of Pump N' Pantry, commented, "Pump N' Pantry first engaged Matrix in 2019 for planning and valuation services. Five years later when we began the sale process, Matrix offered guidance, structure, and market knowledge while being attentive to the needs and ideas of Pump N' Pantry as a client. With the support of our team members, our communities, and our suppliers, my father and I worked to grow and evolve Pump N' Pantry for 49 years. With the help of Matrix, we have now successfully completed the job."



Mr. Cavalier added, "We were honored to work with Scott, his wife Melinda, and their talented management team, whose thoughtful growth and diligent execution created a premier regional convenience retail company. United Refining Company will be a good steward of the enterprise. We are very thankful to have served as Pump N' Pantry's advisor on this transaction."



Tammera Diehm, Noreen Sedgeman, Beth Harper, and Parth Deshmukh of Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.; Anne Lavelle Powell of Powell & Appleton PC; and John Rodgers of Caverly, Shea, Phillips & Rodgers served as legal counsel for Pump N' Pantry.



United Refining Company was represented by John Wagner, General Counsel, and its in-house legal team.



About Matrix's Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group:



Matrix's Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group is recognized as the national leader in providing transactional advisory services to companies in the downstream energy and multi-site retail sectors including convenience retailing, petroleum marketing & distribution, propane distribution, heating oil distribution, lubricants distribution, petroleum logistics, terminals, car washes and quick service restaurants. Group members are dedicated to these sectors and draw upon complementary experiences to provide advisory services to complete sophisticated merger and acquisition transactions, debt and equity capital raises, corporate valuations, special situations and strategic planning engagements. Since 1997, our Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group has successfully completed over 300 engagements.



About Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc.:



Founded in 1988, Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. is an independent, advisory focused, privately-held investment bank headquartered in Richmond, VA, with additional offices in Baltimore, MD and New York, NY. Matrix provides merger & acquisition and financial advisory services for privately-held, private-equity owned, not-for-profit and publicly traded companies. Matrix's advisory services include company sales, recapitalizations, capital raises of debt & equity, corporate carve outs, special situations, management buyouts, corporate valuations and fairness opinions.



Our industry focused, dedicated sector advisory groups serve clients in the automotive aftermarket, downstream energy & convenience retail, healthcare and outdoor recreation & marine markets. Our broad sector advisory groups serve clients in a wide range of industries including business services, consumer, diversified industrials, restaurants and transportation & logistics.



Securities offered by MCMG Capital Advisors, Inc., an affiliate of Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc., Member FINRA & SIPC



