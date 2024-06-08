News: Meet a Scientologist Creates With ‘Design Goddess’ Yuli Fu | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring interior designer Yuli Fu.



MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.



Yuli Fu is a Taiwan-based architectural designer and entrepreneur elevating the art of interior design. Her innovative designs incorporate the best of European styles into residential and commercial spaces, winning her over 40 prestigious international awards and earning her the title of "The Design Goddess of Taiwan."



ABOUT YULI FU



A native of Taiwan, Yuli Fu studied fashion design to learn how to make the kinds of clothes she wanted but couldn't afford to buy. Later, she pursued a career in interior design, starting work as an assistant in a small design firm. After taking on projects of her own, she went on to start her company, Yuli Design.



Recognizing she lacked the skills to successfully manage, Yuli studied L. Ron Hubbard's Administrative Technology, which she credits for helping her become a successful executive. Her newfound business acumen, coupled with her commitment to a high standard of aesthetic excellence and environmentally-conscious design, have garnered her international acclaim and made her a sought-after lecturer for design students internationally. Yuli's innovative interiors have been recognized with the prestigious iF Design Award and A' Design Award, amongst many others.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

