News: Matrix Advises on the Sale of Shape LLC | CitizenWire

RICHMOND, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. ("Matrix"), a leading, independent investment bank, is pleased to announce the sale of Shape LLC ("Shape" or the "Company") to an undisclosed buyer. Prior to the sale, Shape was owned by funds managed by Gen Cap America, Inc. ("Gen Cap"), a private investment firm headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.



For over half a century, Shape has operated as the premier manufacturer and designer of custom electrical transformer equipment, with its products utilized to regulate output current and ensure constant power across multiple end-uses. From its 40,000 square foot facility in Addison, Illinois, the Company supports the mission-critical needs of its international customer base. Shape's engineers and management team possess over a century of collective experience and were the architects of the ferroresonant transformer, a power supply that uses nonlinear magnetic properties and a resonant circuit to provide a stable output. This technology is particularly applicable to airport lighting, semiconductors, power supplies, and ultraviolet curing. Shape has become an integral piece of its customers' supply chains, as evidenced by numerous decades-long relationships. Following the transaction, all three of Shape's management-owners, Greg Babecki (CEO), Doug Hickey (COO), and David Lanes (CFO), will retain all existing day-to-day responsibilities.



Regarding the transaction, Mr. Babecki commented, "We are excited to have found a partner that both appreciates and complements our Company's unique offerings. We believe there are numerous benefits to this acquisition for our valued employees, customers, and vendors." He added, "We are grateful for Gen Cap's stewardship and partnership over the past nine years and are thrilled for what the next chapter alongside our new partners will bring us."



Matrix provided merger and acquisition advisory services to Gen Cap and Shape, which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential, structured sale process, and negotiation of the transaction. The transaction was managed by William O'Flaherty, Managing Director; David Shoulders, Managing Director; and Matt Oldhouser, CPA, Vice President.



Regarding Matrix's services, Gen Cap Director, James Byrd added, "The Matrix team took a thoughtful and hands-on approach to all aspects of the transaction. At every juncture, they provided us with sound explanations underlying their advice. We believe we achieved the optimal outcome based on their experience and counsel."



"It was a pleasure to represent Gen Cap on another divestiture from their portfolio. This is yet another example of a successful investment by their talented team," Mr. O'Flaherty noted. "Shape is a fantastic business managed by exceptional people. I have no doubt that Greg, Doug, and Dave will find success alongside their new partners."



Edward Burrell, Stuart Campbell, and Thomas Dozeman of Stites & Harbison, PLLC served as legal counsel for Shape. Mark Patterson and Chris Hight of KraftCPAs PLLC provided tax and accounting advisory services to the Company.



About Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc.:



Founded in 1988, Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. is an independent, advisory focused, privately-held investment bank headquartered in Richmond, VA, with additional offices in Baltimore, MD and New York, NY. Matrix provides merger & acquisition and financial advisory services for privately-held, private-equity owned, not-for-profit and publicly traded companies. Matrix's advisory services include company sales, recapitalizations, capital raises of debt & equity, corporate carve outs, special situations, management buyouts, corporate valuations and fairness opinions. Matrix serves clients in a wide range of industries, including automotive aftermarket, building products, car washes, consumer products, convenience retail, downstream energy, healthcare and industrial products.



For additional information or to contact our team members, please visit https://matrixcmg.com/.



Securities offered by MCMG Capital Advisors, Inc., an affiliate of Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc., Member FINRA & SIPC



Learn More: https://www.matrixcmg.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.