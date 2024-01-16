News: Year in Review: International Association of Scientologists Awards Japanese Activist for Helping Secure the Rights of Victims of Coercive Psychiatry | CitizenWire

With the UN and WHO issuing new guidelines for member nations to end human rights abuse in the field of mental health, Yuzura Ogura, Executive Director of Citizens Commission on Human Rights Japan, proves that courage and dedication can create urgently needed change in the system

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Each year, the International Association of Scientologists (IAS) presents the Freedom Medal to humanitarians whose work materially forwards the Aims of Scientology. These aims, as set forth by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, are: "A civilization without insanity, without criminals and without war, where the able can prosper and honest beings can have rights, and where Man is free to rise to greater heights." On behalf of the IAS, Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige presented this year's award to Japan's Yuzura Ogura for exposing destructive practices in the field of mental health and protecting victims of coercive psychiatry.



Since 2007, as Executive Director of Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) Japan, Ogura has led his organization in a series of campaigns to expose psychiatric abuse and protect patient rights. He began with a massive educational campaign to raise awareness about psychiatry, bringing the CCHR Psychiatry: An Industry of Death traveling exhibit to 50 cities across the nation.



In a classic example of the need for the UN and WHO's recent guidelines to eliminate all forms of coercion in the field of mental health, CCHR Japan uncovered a shocking scene of abuse and cover-up in psychiatric hospitals. This included whistleblower footage of the brutal assault of patients in a Kobe City facility. Ogura brought this evidence to the city council, which petitioned national parliament for legislation to criminalize such abuse. CCHR Japan continued exposing abuse in city after city, culminating in 2022 with the government passing legislation providing legal protection to whistleblowers and mandating that anyone discovering patient abuse must report it immediately.



Ogura and his team also exposed the danger of psychiatric drugs that have been shown to increase violence and suicidality. Coupled with the often fatal side effects of these drugs was the dangerous practice of psychiatric "polypharma." This is the practice of prescribing multiple drugs to handle the frequent serious side effects of psychotropics. He educated MPs and teamed up with a medical professional to raise awareness of the issue. Media began running stories on the hazards of psychiatric drugs, including an exposé on national television. Finally, the Ministry of Health issued 66 black box warnings - the strictest and most serious type of warning that can be placed on a pharmaceutical product.



In the land where the proverb "See no evil: Hear no evil. Speak no evil" originated, under Yuzuru Ogura's leadership, CCHR Japan shattered the silence and exposed the psychiatric industry's crimes, ensuring the humane and decent treatment of his fellow citizens and setting an example for other nations that psychiatry can indeed be brought under the law.



Inspired by visionary and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, Citizens Commission on Human Rights was established in 1969 by the Church of Scientology as an independent, nonprofit charitable mental health watchdog. Dedicated to eradicating psychiatric abuses and ensuring patient protection, CCHR has helped to enact more than 180 laws protecting individuals from abusive or coercive mental health practices.



