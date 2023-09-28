News: Senneca Brands’ Chase Doors and Eliason Celebrate 2nd Annual National Traffic Door Day on September 28 | CitizenWire

Sept. 28 has been designated by the National Archives as National Traffic Door Day

CINCINNATI, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- Chase Industries, Inc., founded by Chase Blum in 1932, began its operation as an insulated walk-in cooler and specialty refrigeration equipment manufacturer. Ninety-one years later, Chase Doors is the world's oldest, largest, and most progressive manufacturer of double-acting impact traffic doors and specialty doors. Eliason Corporation is the number one leader for high-quality restaurant doors.



Eliason is recognized as the premier manufacturer of custom traffic door solutions, consisting of a wide variety of door types and custom options such as custom laminates, window shapes, sizes, etc.



September 28 has been designated by the National Archives as National Traffic Door Day. This day celebrates Chase and Eliason traffic doors and the businesses that use them to keep customers and employees safe.



Traffic doors create an efficient traffic flow in restaurants, retail and industrial spaces and help provide peace, tranquility, and a stylish separation solution where folks dine and shop so they can enjoy the environment and company around them. They add value and efficiency to applications with multi-directional openings where visual, sound, and environmental barriers are required. These doors are extremely durable and capable of withstanding the wear and tear associated with sales-to-back room and walk-in cooler openings in high volume establishments. Known for their long-term value, they are ideal for use in supermarkets, retail establishments, institutions, industries, restaurants, and food service operations.



On September 28, Senneca is proud to join in the celebration of National Traffic Door Day. This day honors the businesses that use traffic doors to ensure the safety of their customers and employees. We encourage everyone to show their support by taking a selfie in front of a traffic door at their favorite restaurant, retail store, or other business and posting it on social media with the hashtag #NationalTrafficDoorDay. We also ask that you take the time to thank the service industry individuals that use traffic doors in their daily work.



At Senneca, we are proud to provide high-quality traffic doors to businesses all over the country. We understand the importance of safety and security, and our doors are designed with these in mind. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating National Traffic Door Day and thank those who use our doors every day. Together, we can help keep customers and employees safe everywhere.



Chase Doors and Eliason Corporation are part of the Senneca family of brands. Senneca is a designer and manufacturer of a broad portfolio of specialty doors for commercial and industrial applications and enclosures for mission critical environments. Our brands are some of the most widely recognized names in the industry and include Chase Doors, Eliason, ColdGuard, Curtron, Door Engineering, Hercules, HMF Express, Saino, Simplex, Subzero and Thermoseal. We are committed to exceeding our customers' expectations by supplying doors that offer safety and protection to our customers' most important assets...people, products, capital investments and processes.



