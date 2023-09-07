News: Random Acts, Creation Entertainment Announce Fundraiser In Response To Maui Wildfires | CitizenWire

Random Acts Aims To Raise $25,000 USD To Provide Disaster Recovery For Maui By November 19 - Creation Entertainment and Participating Actors To Match Donations

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- In response to the Maui Wildfires that took place in Hawai'i on August 8, 2023, Creation Entertainment is partnering with Random Acts to help raise funding for rebuilding efforts in Maui. Random Acts is announcing a fundraising goal of $25,000 USD in disaster recovery to rebuild and support. Creation Entertainment, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins will match all donations until the $25,000 goal is reached.



"We saw the devastation in Maui and immediately wanted to help. When Creation Entertainment proposed this matching fund in partnership with Random Acts, Jared, Jensen, and I were 100% on board," said Misha Collins, President of Random Acts.



"In an era when natural catastrophes are commonplace, it's critical that we respond swiftly when disaster strikes. The Natural Disaster Recovery Fund will not only allow Random Acts to work mindfully with Hawai'ians to support Maui's recovery, but will also empower Random Acts supporters to help people impacted by future natural disasters worldwide."



Random Acts recognizes the island Mauias sacred land, and will work closely with the Maui community to determine needs in affected areas.



"Creation Entertainment joins Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and our global fan audience in support of the Maui community in the aftermath of the Lahaina disaster. We come together to offer our love and financial support at this difficult time," said Adam Malin, Co-CEO Creation Entertainment.



"The Hawaiian people are strong and resilient, and with the help of our sisters and brothers around the world we will help them rebuild their lives and homes in the spirit of aloha."



Read more or donate now. - https://give.randomacts.org/campaign/random-acts-for-maui/c513404



Random Acts' History of Disaster Recovery Efforts:



Random Acts has a strong history of responding to disasters. By harnessing the power of kindness around the world, Random Acts can reach large communities, spearhead rebuilding efforts, and provide real-time help to those in need.



About Random Acts:



Random Acts is a global nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides grant support for Random Acts of kindness all over the world. Created by actor Misha Collins in 2010 with the mission of "Changing the world one random act of kindness at a time," Random Acts aims to create social change by facilitating and promoting acts of kindness in communities.



Learn more: https://www.randomacts.org/



Creation Entertainment:



Creation Entertainment is an entertainment company that produces fan conventions for fans of various films and television series. Creation Entertainment hosts about 20 conventions annually in various locations such as Chicago, Illinois; and Burbank, California. Creation was founded in 1971 by comic book fans Gary Berman and Adam Malin in New York City. Learn more: https://www.creationent.com/.



