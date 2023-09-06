News: ZKTeco USA Partners with Lockt, LLC and Z9 Security to Integrate Atlas Access Control Panels with SecureAccess Platform | CitizenWire

The collaboration expands hardware and software options for access control customers

ALPHARETTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- ZKTeco USA, a globally recognized leader and manufacturer of physical security solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Lockt, LLC, an organization renowned for delivering powerful security solutions. SecureAccess software from Lockt now supports ZKTECO USA's Atlas Access control panels using the z9/op=n interoperability platform from Z9 Security.



Through this strategic alliance, ZKTeco USA and Lockt, LLC have pooled their strengths and expertise to deliver an exceptional access control solution. Lockt, LLC has earned a stellar reputation for its state-of-the-art security systems that prioritize convenience and efficiency without compromising on safety.



The integration is possible because ZKTeco USA Atlas Series controllers are z9/op=n certified, and Lockt's SecureAccess software is built on top of Z9 Security's Z9/FL=X platform - both core elements of Z9 Security's interoperability ecosystem. This ecosystem features a unified architecture that seamlessly and quickly integrates a wide range of open and proprietary access control hardware and software.



"ZKTeco USA appreciates the high value delivered to customers utilizing Atlas Panels in conjunction with industry-leading security partners like Lockt, LLC and Z9 Security," said Manish Dalal, President, and founder of ZKTeco USA. "ZKTeco USA has been at the forefront of biometric and access control solutions for over a decade. With a commitment to research and development, ZKTeco USA has continuously introduced groundbreaking technologies which transform the way organizations manage their security needs. Our innovative solutions are trusted by thousands of businesses globally."



Ken Larson, president of Z9 Security, also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Lockt to the Z9 Security interoperability ecosystem. This collaboration expands Lockt customers' hardware options to include the robust and high-performing ZKTeco USA Atlas Series controllers and gives Atlas Series customers the option of Lockt's scalable, powerful, and seamless Secure Access software platform. This is really a case study in the power of open architecture."



Lockt, LLC is renowned for its commitment to providing easy-to-deploy, easy-to-use, secure, and expandable solutions to partners and end-users. The integration with ZKTeco USA Atlas Series controllers expands Lockt's current integrations, which include multiple reader technologies, the Switch(TM) Tech by BEST, and seamless issuance of Bluetooth credentials.



"We are thrilled to partner with ZKTeco USA to bring a new level of innovation and user experience to the market," said Josh Plummer, Managing Partner of Lockt, LLC. "By combining our expertise and leveraging ZKTeco USA's advanced technology, we will create powerful security solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."



The collaboration between ZKTeco USA and Lockt, LLC marks a continued expansion in the security industry, and will deliver comprehensive experiences to end users. With a shared commitment to improvement, this partnership will provide individuals and organizations with powerful solutions for security challenges.



About ZKTeco USA:



ZKTeco USA is a globally renowned enterprise focused on delivering biometric verification technology designed to help make the world a safer place for all its inhabitants. ZKTeco USA brings to market a wide range of solutions including Smart Identity Authentication Applications, Smart Entrance Control Applications (for both pedestrians and vehicles), and Smart Office Applications. Our touchless solutions are designed to enhance safety & security while also improving upon efficiency & the end-user experience through automation. We explore. We innovate. We deliver. For more information, visit https://www.zktecousa.com/.



About Lockt, LLC:



Lockt, LLC is a leading provider of innovative security solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products designed for residential and commercial applications. With a focus on convenience, efficiency, and safety, Lockt, LLC delivers state-of-the-art security systems to meet the evolving needs of customers. For more information, visit https://www.lockt.com/.



About Z9 Security:



Z9 Security is the creator of the access control industry's first and only true hardware and software interoperability ecosystem. The ecosystem features the Z9/FL=X cloud-based service and z9/op=n unified technology platforms, seamlessly integrating a wide range of both open and proprietary access control hardware and software, redefining interoperability, and drastically reducing time and cost to introduce new integrations. The Z9 Security ecosystem currently enables hundreds of hardware and software interoperability combinations and is growing fast. The Z9 Security team is made up of industry veterans with decades of expertise in access control, who have been behind the success of some of the biggest names in the industry. For more information, visit https://www.z9security.com/.



Learn More: https://zktecousa.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.