News: Meridix Transforms into Stack Streaming After Joining Forces with Stack Sports | CitizenWire

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Meridix, a leading provider of cutting-edge live streaming solutions, is proud to unveil its new identity as Stack Streaming, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth. This relaunch comes after the successful acquisition earlier this year of Meridix by Stack Sports, a prominent sports technology company. The strategic move promises to leverage the synergies between the two entities to enhance the live streaming experience for sports enthusiasts worldwide.



With a shared mission to transform the sports experience and elevate fan engagement through innovative media solutions, the strategic decision to relaunch as Stack Streaming embodies the united spirit and collaborative drive of these merged entities. This relaunch marks a significant step towards expanding the reach of live events and fostering active participation, further enriching the way sports are experienced and enjoyed.



Stack Streaming has seamlessly integrated into the Stack Sports ecosystem, further solidifying its position as a vital component within the sports technology conglomerate. As part of this integration, Stack Streaming has taken center stage in powering the "Area Code Games," a prominent Stack Sports event. The seamless integration demonstrates the commitment to elevate sports experiences and engagement to unprecedented heights.



Stack Streaming will continue to build upon Meridix's strong foundation as a pioneer in live streaming services, offering a diverse range of solutions tailored to meet the needs of sports organizations, schools, teams, and broadcasters. Customers can expect even greater levels of service, reliability, and innovation as Stack Sports and Stack Streaming work together to optimize the live streaming experience.



"We are thrilled to announce our rebranding as Stack Streaming and becoming a full services asset in the Stack Sports ecosystem," said Tyler Feret, GM of Digital Media. "This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our journey. By joining forces with Stack Sports, we aim to transform the sports streaming landscape and deliver unparalleled experiences to fans, athletes, and coaches around the world."



Stack Streaming's advanced technology ensures seamless, high-quality live streaming of sporting events across various platforms and devices. With a user-friendly interface, interactive features, and robust analytics capabilities, Stack Streaming empowers sports organizations to engage with their audiences on a whole new level.



"We see tremendous potential in Stack Streaming and see this step forward as a way to solidify our commitment to revolutionizing sports media," said Brandon Shangraw, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Stack Sports. "Together, we will create an ecosystem that increases participation and transforms the sports experience for all stakeholders - from athletes and coaches to fans and broadcasters."



Stack Streaming's rebranding comes with a new look and feel to better reflect its integration into the stack sports ecosystem while preserving its commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer-centricity.



For more information about Stack Streaming's live streaming solutions, please visit https://www.stackstreaming.com/.



About Stack Streaming:



Stack Streaming, formerly known as Meridix, is a leading provider of live streaming solutions for the sports industry. With a history of excellence in technology and customer satisfaction, Stack Streaming is committed to revolutionizing sports media and enhancing the live streaming experience for fans, athletes, and coaches worldwide.



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



