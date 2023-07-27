News: Christopher Henderson joins Palisade Capital Management | CitizenWire

FORT LEE, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- Palisade Capital Management, LP is pleased to announce Christopher Henderson has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of Business Development. Chris will focus on further expanding Palisade's institutional business.



Alison Berman, Palisade's Managing Partner, President & Chief Executive Officer shares, "Chris is a natural fit for Palisade because he has demonstrated a deep commitment to developing strong client relationships. We are continually looking for ways to better serve our clients and meet their needs for customized, boutique asset management services and solutions. Chris adds to the substantial resources we devote to institutional clients."



Chris joins Palisade from Torchlight Investors, where he served as a director, marketing commercial real estate funds. Prior to that, he was at Cohen & Steers developing relationships with institutional investors, and he has held roles at Bear Sterns, J. & W. Seligman & Co, and John Hancock Advisors, with a focus on business development and client relations. Chris received his B.S. in Finance from Boston College and is a CFA(r) Charterholder.



Chris added, "The professionals at Palisade share my passion for providing investment solutions and world class client service, and I look forward to working with such a talented group of individuals to help Palisade grow."



About Palisade Capital Management



Palisade Capital Management, LP is an independent, woman managed and majority-owned investment management firm with approximately $4.2 billion of assets under management headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Founded in 1995, Palisade has built its business around developing and managing specialized investment strategies for individuals, families, corporations, pension plans, and other institutions. The firm has dedicated investment teams that actively manage Small Cap Core Equity, Smid Cap Core Equity, Focused Equity, and a variety of Convertible Securities portfolios, as well as a robust private wealth management and financial planning offering for individuals and families.



For more information, visit: https://palisadecapital.com/



Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. No assurance can be given that any strategy referenced herein will be successful. The performance of the strategies can be volatile and involve a high degree of risk. Investors may lose some or all of their investment.



This notice has been prepared for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, instrument, or investment product. Certain information contained in this presentation constitutes "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue," or "believe," or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events, results or the actual performance of investments may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Nothing herein may be relied upon as a guarantee, promise, assurance or a representation as to the future.



