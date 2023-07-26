News: CDF Labor Law LLP Named to Bloomberg Law’s 3rd Annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Framework | CitizenWire

CDF Among 55 U.S.-Based Firms Recognized For Strong Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- CDF Labor Law LLP is pleased to announce that it has been named to Bloomberg Law's third annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Framework for the third consecutive year. CDF is one of 55 U.S.-based law firms that was recognized for its level of disclosure of diversity-related metrics and distinguished performance against six core pillars and more than 85 metrics: demographics, leadership and talent pipeline, recruitment and retention, business innovation and strategy, marketing, and diversity and inclusion in the community. The DEI Framework report is available for complimentary download at http://blawgo.com/UXoPcVq.



"We are honored to once again be included on the Bloomberg DEI Framework list. This acknowledgement is a testament to our firm's commitment to creating a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace," said Alison Tsao, Partner and Chair of CDF's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. "We remain committed to continuing our work to create a more inclusive law firm and provide meaningful opportunities for advancement to our employees and to the legal profession as a whole."



This acknowledgment of CDF's efforts in DEI comes on the heels of the firm's achievement of Diversity Lab's Mansfield Certification Plus status and inclusion in the Orange County Business Journal's Embracing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Special Report.



"DEI remains a critical factor for general counsel seeking to engage law firms that reflect their values, and we've brought our industry expertise and strength in data analytics to bear in assessing how law firms are performing in this critical arena," said Joe Breda, president, Bloomberg Law. "Through a demonstrated commitment to DEI, CDF is helping to move the legal industry forward and we're pleased to recognize their performance."



About CDF Labor Law LLP:



For close to 30 years, CDF Labor Law LLP has distinguished itself as one of the top labor, employment, and business immigration law firms in California, representing employers in single-plaintiff and class action lawsuits and advising employers on related legal compliance and risk avoidance. The firm has five offices throughout California - in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego.



For more information, visit: https://www.cdflaborlaw.com/ and find CDF on LinkedIn to learn more about how the firm protects California employers.



About Bloomberg Law:



Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Our deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law at: https://pro.bloomberglaw.com/in-house-counsel/.



