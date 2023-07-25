News: Oxnard California Awards Avenu Insights & Analytics With a Sales & Use Tax Auditing Contract | CitizenWire

Avenu Insights & Analytics Secures a Major Win as Oxnard Chooses Them to Handle Critical SUTA Contract, Following Successful Collaboration

OXNARD, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Avenu Insights & Analytics (Avenu), the leading provider of software administration and revenue recovery solutions for state and local governments, has achieved a significant milestone with the award of a Sales & Use Tax Auditing (SUTA) contract by the City of Oxnard, California. This contract, a competitive takeaway, represents a significant win for Avenu as the company's market share in California continues to aggressively grow.



Avenu's proposal excelled in all four weighted criteria: overall responsiveness, company profile, demonstrated technical competence to perform the service, and cost. This recognition reaffirms Avenu's dedication to meeting Oxnard's specific needs and delivering unparalleled service. It marks a continuation of the successful partnership between Avenu and Oxnard, showcasing Avenu's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results. Building on the positive outcomes of previous collaborations, Oxnard previously engaged Avenu for a Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) Compliance Audit spanning 2019 to 2021, with the contract still active through 2024. Avenu's comprehensive approach, technical competence, and cost-effective solutions helped solidify the decision to entrust them with the critical SUTA contract.



"As a trusted partner to Oxnard, we are honored to have been selected for this SUTA contract," said Paul Colangelo, Avenu's CEO. "Our commitment to the City of Oxnard aligns perfectly with our vision for driving positive results for communities through our revenue recovery services. With a proven track record of maximizing revenue, we are excited to build on our successful partnership with Oxnard."



Avenu's revenue management solutions have consistently proven to be the key to unlocking untapped revenue for its clients, ensuring that communities thrive without the burden of increased taxes. This SUTA contract award is a testament to Avenu's commitment to empowering governments to streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver exceptional services to their constituents. As Avenu's partnership with Oxnard continues to flourish, both entities look forward to achieving even greater success in the years to come.



About Avenu Insights & Analytics:



Over 3,500 state and local governments have partnered with Avenu to drive positive results for their communities through software administration and revenue recovery solutions. Avenu's comprehensive software solutions digitally transform government by modernizing processes, providing online access to records, and reducing costs. Avenu also provides a robust ecosystem of revenue management services that identify and recover untapped revenue. State and local governments work closely with Avenu to increase revenue without raising taxes, streamline internal operations, and improve services by enhancing connectivity for constituents. Avenu is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital.



About Mill Point Capital:



Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies across the business services, technology and industrials sectors in North America. Mill Point's experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit https://millpoint.com/.



