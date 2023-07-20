News: The Self-Help Expert Podcast Celebrates One Year of Life-Changing Insights | CitizenWire

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- After 12 episodes featuring renowned self-help experts, Miss Corrinne Walker is celebrating the one-year anniversary of The Self-Help Expert Podcast. Launched on August 26, 2022, the podcast provides practical advice and actionable strategies to help listeners live their best lives.



Over the past year, The Self-Help Expert Podcast has cover topics such as improving your mindset, building better habits, and achieving your goals.



Miss Walker's mission is to provide helpful and actionable tips, techniques, and resources for living a happier, healthier, and more productive life. She hopes her listeners will find her podcast helpful and motivating as they work to improve their own lives.



The Self Help Expert Podcast is available on her website https://cwalkercontactme.wixsite.com/my-site100



Listen for life-changing conversations and the motivation you need to level up.



About The Self-Help Expert Podcast:



Host Miss Walker discusses stories, insights, and best advice for personal development and success. The show aims to inspire and empower listeners through real, actionable content.



Miss Walker is a certified life coach and host and creator of The Self-Help Expert Podcast.

Learn More: https://cwalkercontactme.wixsite.com/my-site100

