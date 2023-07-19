News: PSS Garage Doors & Gates Welcomes David Baker as Branch Manager | CitizenWire

VENTURA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- For more than 35 years, PSS Garage Doors & Gates has brought top-quality overhead doors and automatic gates to customers throughout Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara Counties. The company's dedication to reliable, beautiful products and excellent service hasn't changed, but its management structure has. PSS Garage Doors & Gates welcomes David Baker as the company's new Branch Manager!



A Ventura native, Baker played both football and baseball for Buena High School. Although he left the area to play football for Arizona State University, he returned after college and is now raising his two children here.



Baker has a background as a field technician supervisor in HVAC and refrigeration.



Regarding his new position, Baker commented, "I am thrilled to be joining the PSS family, and incredibly excited about what the future holds. Over the past few decades, PSS has distinguished itself in our local communities as a leading gate and door service provider. I look forward to working closely with this amazing team as we continue striving to make our services better than ever for our valued customers."



Baker joins the PSS team to expand their ability to deliver exceptional products and services to their customers. Under his leadership and the extensive experience of the rest of the team, PSS Garage Doors & Gates aims to continue exceeding clients' expectations through their cost-effective installation, repair, and maintenance services.



With close, long-standing relationships with top manufacturers across the industry, Baker and the PSS team can secure competitive pricing on everything from new systems to repair parts. Whether a garage door is sticking, an opener is malfunctioning, or the customer is ready to upgrade to a new system, they have the necessary equipment and expertise.



In fact, PSS can even offer custom gate and garage door design services. When customers are looking for privacy, safety, quality materials like stainless steel and wood, or all of the above, PSS Garage Doors & Gates can deliver.



The PSS team looks forward to having Baker at the helm so they can best serve their clients for years to come.



About PSS Garage Doors & Gates:



PSS Garage Doors & Gates endeavors to be a leading overhead door and gate company in Southern California. The team installs, services, and supplies a variety of garage doors & commercial/industrial overhead doors as well as gates & gate systems for customers from Simi Valley/Oak Park up to Goleta. The friendly, well-trained technicians have accumulated over four decades of quality experience and will be able to handle all of a customer's overhead door or automatic gate needs, no matter how extensive. They always aim to provide excellent customer service, ensuring that all systems look great and function at their very best.



Learn more at https://pssgaragedoorsandgates.com/.



