News: Matrix Announces the Successful Sale of Vital Plastics, Inc. | CitizenWire

BALTIMORE, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. ("Matrix"), a leading, independent investment bank, is pleased to announce the sale of Vital Plastics, Inc. ("Vital Plastics" or the "Company"), a high-volume manufacturer and assembler of injection molded plastic products, to Wolverine Capital Partners ("Wolverine Capital").



Headquartered in Baldwin, WI, Vital Plastics provides injection molding, assembly operations, and tooling solutions to the transportation, industrial, consumer durable, and building product sectors. Operating out of two facilities, totaling over 65,000 combined square feet, the Company manufactures products such as automotive and window clips, industrial components and medical parts, among others, for a blue chip customer base of numerous Fortune 500 entities located throughout the United States. Value-added capabilities, including advanced engineering and design consulting, coupled with unrivaled responsiveness and customer service, has earned Vital Plastics its reputation as a preeminent manufacturer of injection molded products.



Over the past decade, leadership of the organization has transitioned from majority owner Terry Townsend to CEO George Hauser and President & CFO Matthew Fish. Mr. Hauser and Mr. Fish have been instrumental in helping grow and modernize the Company during that period, including driving the implementation of industry-leading automation and reporting systems. Mr. Fish will continue as the lead of day-to-day operations moving forward.



Regarding the transaction, Mr. Fish commented, "We are pleased to partner with the Wolverine Capital team. Of all the groups we interacted with, their team resonated most deeply with us given their straightforward approach and passion for building businesses. We are uniquely aligned in recognizing the attributes that have driven the Company's success: its loyal employee base and longstanding customer relationships, most of which date back multiple decades. We look forward to our next chapter of growth with Wolverine Capital."



Matrix provided merger and acquisition advisory services to Vital Plastics, which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential, structured sale process, and negotiation of the transaction. The transaction was managed by William O'Flaherty, Managing Director; David Shoulders, Managing Director and Head of Matrix's Consumer & Industrial Investment Banking Group; Matt Oldhouser, CPA, Senior Associate; Sahan Pandey, Senior Analyst; and Hampton Massie, Analyst.



Regarding Matrix's services, Mr. Hauser noted, "My partners and I were impressed by the level of commitment and sophistication that Matrix brought to the transaction. Their detailed knowledge of our specific industry, paired with their experience in transaction advisory, created tremendous value for us. We are extremely grateful for their efforts."



Mr. O'Flaherty added, "We are thrilled to have found such an excellent partner for Vital Plastics. We congratulate Terry on building such an impressive business and commend George for the tremendous work he's done as CEO to position the organization for the next phase of growth. We have no doubt that Matt will continue to find success as part of this new partnership given his commitment to providing world-class services to his customers."



Brian Pitney and David Carroll of Sands Anderson PC served as legal counsel for Vital Plastics. Dykema Gossett PLLC served as legal counsel for Wolverine Capital.



About Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc.



Founded in 1988, Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. is an independent, advisory focused, privately-held investment bank headquartered in Richmond, VA, with additional offices in Baltimore, MD and New York, NY. Matrix provides merger & acquisition and financial advisory services for privately-held, private-equity owned, not-for-profit and publicly traded companies. Matrix's advisory services include company sales, recapitalizations, capital raises of debt & equity, corporate carve outs, special situations, management buyouts, corporate valuations and fairness opinions.



Matrix serves clients in a wide range of industries, including automotive aftermarket, building products, car washes, consumer products, convenience retail, downstream energy, healthcare and industrial products.



For additional information or to contact our team members, please visit https://matrixcmg.com/.



Securities offered by MCMG Capital Advisors, Inc., an affiliate of Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc., Member FINRA & SIPC



Learn More: https://www.matrixcmg.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.