News: Walker Reid Strategies, Inc. announces the launch of a new division providing outsourcing engineering services | CitizenWire

BOCA RATON, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Walker Reid Strategies, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of a new division that provides outsourcing engineering services. The division will support MEP firms, architects, engineers, ESCOS, and LEED professionals by supplementing labor shortages and reducing costs through energy modeling, BIM, and code compliance services.



Ruben Abreu P.E. CEM, GBE, VP of the Engineering Division at Walker Reid Strategies, Inc., stated, "Walker Reid has a strong history of utilizing technology, AI, and bots to help CPA firms and specialty tax firms with their energy tax incentive work. We are excited to bring our expertise to a new market and help our clients meet their engineering needs."



With this new division, Walker Reid Strategies, Inc. continues to demonstrate its commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to meet the needs of its clients.



For more information about Walker Reid Strategies, Inc., please visit: https://wrsengineering.com/



Walker Reid Strategies, Inc., 1225 Broken Sound Parkway, Suite C, Boca Raton, FL 33487; 800-662-1793; info@walkerreid.com.



Learn More: https://www.walkerreid.com/

