News: Foodiehall Wins Reader’s Choice for Best Takeout 2023 | CitizenWire

CHERRY HILL, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- Foodiehall won the South Jersey Magazine Reader's Choice award for Best Takeout in 2023. Each year, South Jersey Magazine holds its Best of the Best competition. People throughout the area submit votes for their favorite businesses in categories from barbershops to pet stores.



A huge portion of the Best of the Best contest, though, gets dedicated solely to food. With so many dining and delivery options throughout South Jersey, the competition is stiff.



Even so, Foodiehall was primed to win the Best Takeout award. Designed to serve patrons through takeout, delivery, and dine-in service, Foodiehall combines several different restaurants under one roof.



Specifically, people who order from Foodiehall have the option to choose from:



* Geno's Steaks, home of the best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia



* Simply Fowl, which specializes in chicken sandwiches



* Canting Wok and Noodle Bar, serving up high-quality Asian fusion cuisine and approachable street food



* DaNick's Craft Burgers, dishing up the classics alongside Beyond Burgers



* Criss Crust, blending Detroit-style pizza and artisanal pizza with gourmet toppings



* Dando Tacos, offering Mexican street food like birria and elotes



* Mac N Toastie, with plenty of grilled cheese and mac and cheese options



* Fornire Italian Kitchen, dishing up fine authentic Italian cuisine



* Junior's Doughnuts, with options like M&M and Bavarian Crème



Orderers can mix and match, too, choosing options from multiple restaurants in one single checkout without paying additional fees.



The Foodiehall team specifically designed the state-of-the-art Foodiehall kitchen to serve up high-quality dishes quickly. They serve the food in tamper-proof, ecologically friendly packaging that's safe to reheat.



Plus, with Foodiehall's Meal 4 Meal program, every meal ordered means a meal donated through Feeding America.



All of these factors came together to help Foodiehall secure the 2023 Best Takeout award in South Jersey Magazine's Best of the Best competition.



To learn more about Foodiehall or to try it for yourself, visit foodiehall.com.



About Foodiehall:



Foodiehall is a value-driven virtual food hall and delivery-only e-restaurant, offering an unprecedented array of exceptional cuisines in one delivery, sent directly to you from the state-of-the-art kitchen. The Culinary Director has carefully curated a series of menus that reimagine how delivery food should taste. Foodiehall delivers to Cherry Hill, Marlton, Mt Laurel, Voorhees, Maple Shade, Haddonfield, Moorestown, and the surrounding areas. And with the company's Meal 4 Meal program, every meal delivered is a meal donated through Feeding America.



Learn more at https://www.foodiehall.com/



