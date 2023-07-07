News: ‘The Shadow’ by Sloan Blecher – A challenging story of love, heartbreak, betrayal, and revenge | CitizenWire

SYDNEY, Australia /CitizenWire/ -- Sloan Blecher's literary fiction novel "The Shadow" (ISBN: 978-0228888840; June, 2023) is a heartbreaking story told in a heartwarming way of a family's struggles when a new family moves next door.



"The Shadow" explores Jack and Liz Campbell's life and family in a rural community. Very few farming communities thrive. Most simply endure, sourcing sustenance from a strong family and community ethos that dominates their lives, but when they achieve their land ownership dream, the outlook for their challenging rural life is primed to improve. Derailment starts soon after a new family, the Duncans, arrive in the valley. Relationships become troubled when Jack betrays the absolute trust of his family and community, exposing both families to the trauma of psychological violence and family breakdown.



Despite growing their family with new additions, Jack defies his wife and family to satisfy his own ambitions. Families splinter in unpredictable ways. Hard men cast shadows that others struggle to escape from. Few make it back to daylight; however, redemption awaits those who do.



Sloan Blecher grew up on a farm in Victoria, Australia, with many elements of that property described in his first broadly published book, "The Shadow." He now lives in Sydney with his wife, children and dog. Besides living and working in rural environments, Sloan worked in finance, government and semi-government roles before spending many years supporting large corporates and multinationals in the services industry. Sloan enjoys writing about personal experiences and their consequences, many of which have been shared in "The Shadow."



"The Shadow," Blecher's first novel, was released in 2023



https://sloanblecher.com/



BOOK SUMMARY:



Author: Sloan Blecher



Website: https://sloanblecher.com/



Buy Link: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-shadow-sloan-blecher/1143717126



Genre: FICTION



Released: June 26, 2023



PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 978-0228888840



KINDLE ASIN: B0C9FVVJXT



Publisher: Tellwell Publishing



Learn More: https://sloanblecher.com/

