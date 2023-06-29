News: How to Spoof Pokémon GO on Android in 2023? Use Tenorshare Pokémon GO Spoofer Android Solution | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Are you looking for a Pokémon GO spoofer Android that actually works? Pokémon GO is a trendy location-based game where players explore the real world to catch and hatch virtual Pokémon. However, they can tire of dragging their feet all day in pursuing virtual Pokémon, says Tenorshare.



VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ygh9a8-iEM8



Is It Possible to Perform Pokémon Go Spoofing Android 2023?



A player's GPS location plays a crucial role in the functioning of Pokémon GO. However, here's the catch using fake GPS without a mock location: messing around with GPS can land the players in hot water, resulting in a ban on their account.



"To address this issue, Tenorshare iAnyGo offers a Pokémon GO Android spoofing solution to make it possible, which allows players to capture legendary Pokémon without the fear of being banned," says a Tenorshare spokesperson. "So, let's find out how to spoof Pokémon GO Android with Tenorshare iAnyGo."



How to Spoof Pokémon Go On Android 2023 With Tenorshare Pokemon Go Spoofer for Android?



When it comes to a Pokémon GO spoof Android, the crème de la crème is none other than Tenorshare iAnyGo. This powerful fake GPS app for Android offers a plethora of features:



* It provides spoofing Pokémon GO Android with just a single click.



* It also provides a fake GPS joystick apk, allowing you to have complete control over the direction of your movement in the virtual world.



* You can import or export GPX files and customize your own routes.



* It's fully compatible with the latest iOS 16.5 and Android 13.



* It allows you to change up to 15 Android devices' locations.



* It offers a handy cooldown timer to avoid the Pokémon GO ban.



Now, let's move on to how Tenorshare Android GPS Pokémon GO spoofer works:



* Connect your Android phone to your PC.



* Select the "Change Location" mode in Tenorshare iAnyGO.



* Choose your desired location, and confirm when you'll be able to access the map feature.



* Finally, you can enjoy Pokémon GO freely.



About Tenorshare:



Tenorshare, a company dedicated to making lives easier for smartphone users, is here to provide top-notch solutions for Android and iOS devices. If you're having trouble finding a reliable Pokémon GO spoofer Android in 2023, Tenorshare iAnyGo has got your back. This incredible tool helps you modify your GPS location and gives you complete control over your virtual adventures.



