News: OptionsSwing Inc. Acquires Apex Alliance, Broadening Assets for Learning Technology and Instruction | CitizenWire

MIAMI, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- OptionsSwing Inc. ("OptionsSwing"), a leading innovative edtech and retail trading community in the United States, has declared the finalization of its share acquisition agreement to procure all of the shares of Apex Alliance Inc. ("Apex Alliance"). Apex Alliance, a start-up in financial education, is focused on educating future generations of retail investors on personal finance, investing, technology, and stock markets. The financial terms of the transaction have not been revealed yet.



Acquisition Highlights



Apex Alliance, located in Seattle, Washington, has been providing education to thousands of students since December 2021. The company has a workforce of 12 Full Time Equivalents (FTEs) and has amassed over 300 million views, with a combined following of 500,000+ on multiple social media platforms. Catering to a fresh wave of retail investors, Apex Alliance has developed an all-in-one experience that incorporates trade ideas, news, and education, providing a comprehensive experience for both investors and traders.



"We are excited to join forces with OptionsSwing and integrate our vision and capabilities into their innovative community. Our team has been dedicated to providing personalized and high-quality financial education, and we believe that this partnership will allow us to reach even more aspiring investors and traders. By combining our expertise with OptionsSwing's resources, we are confident that we can deliver a more comprehensive and impactful experience to our community, ultimately empowering more individuals to navigate the markets with confidence," said Noah Newton, CEO of Apex Alliance.



Noah Newton is currently collaborating with OptionsSwing in a marketing capacity. While leading Apex Alliance to empower individuals with financial education, he is also contributing his expertise to bolster OptionsSwing's outreach efforts. This partnership enables OptionsSwing to enhance its marketing initiatives while continuing to improve the quality of its in-house delivery to members.



With comprehensive coverage of various markets, including US equities, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange, Apex Alliance furnished its community with essential tools and resources to navigate the markets with confidence, even during turbulent macroeconomic conditions.



"We've had a chance to work with Noah over a long period of time across numerous projects which includes modernizing both brands and websites for OptionsSwing and Ternary Developments. We couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to work closer together, now under the same roof, and with the same drive and passion to grow," said Jason Lee, Founder and CEO of OptionsSwing and Ternary Developments.



Upon acquiring Apex Alliance, OptionsSwing eagerly anticipates utilizing its fresh talent to sustain its delivery of exceptional value to its members and the wider community.



About OptionsSwing



OptionsSwing is the world's leading financial education and trading community. Founded in 2019, OptionsSwing became the fastest-growing financial education Saas in the world, with now over 2500 subscribing members, and a following of almost half a million followers. OptionsSwing delivers an arsenal of 3 award-winning products, along with supplemental free educational tools. Their most popular service, their Discord server, is filled with moderators and other team members aimed at providing trade ideas, educational content, technical analysis, mentorship, answering questions and much more. Furthermore, OptionsSwing has developed its very own proprietary trading algorithm. OptionsSwing also provides a suite of numerous trading courses targeting both beginner and intermediate traders, completely free.



Learn more: https://www.optionsswing.com/



