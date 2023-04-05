News: Fernando S. Ereneta, CFP® – CEO of Legacy Wealth Advisors has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor List for the sixth year in a row – in Illinois | CitizenWire

WARRENVILLE, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Raymond James Financial Services is proud to announce that Fernando S. Ereneta of Legacy Wealth Advisors has once again been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor list!



The recently released list recognizes advisors and practices on a state-by-state basis from national, regional and independent firms: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/?sh=181ba856ab97



"For the sixth year in a row, I've been named as one of Forbes' Best in State advisors for Illinois. I'm grateful for the many families we have served, some relationships for over 20 years," said Fernando S. Ereneta, CFP®.



He added, "This award is a testament to the clients who have placed their trust in us, as well as the entire Legacy Wealth team, that has continued to grow and develop in order to serve clients better every day. We view our clients as extended family and look at awards like this, as simply a reminder of the ways in which we have been able to guide clients in their financial journeys."



The Legacy Wealth Advisors team has also recently been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams Lists, and includes Financial Advisors, Fernando S. Ereneta, CFP®, Justin Ancona, CFP® & Jennifer Secola, CFP®.



Fernando Ereneta, CFP®



Private Wealth Advisor



Registered Principal, RJFS, Inc.



CEO, Legacy Wealth Advisors



Legacy Wealth Advisors



4200 Cantera Drive | Suite 221 | Warrenville, IL 60555



630-791-9226 (Phone/Fax)



fernando.ereneta@raymondjames.com



www.legacywealthadvisorsil.com



Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SPIC.



Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.



Legacy Wealth Advisors is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.



Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER(tm), CFP® (with plaque design) and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.



Forbes Top Wealth Advisors Best-In-State (2023)



The Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors 2023 ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: a review of best practices, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. This ranking is based upon the period from 6/30/2021 to 6/30/2022 and was released on 4/4/2023. Investment performance is not a criterion because audited records rarely exist and clients have varying risk levels. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Research Summary (as of April 2023): 39,007 Advisor nominations were received based on high thresholds. 22,243 Advisors were invited to complete the online survey. SHOOK has conducted over 17,546 telephone interviews with advisors. 3,557 Advisors were interviewed in-person at the Advisors' location and 1,361 interview were web-based. Final list of the top 250 advisors was then compiled based an algorithm that considers both quantitative and qualitative criteria. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please see https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/?sh=181ba856ab97 for more info.



2023 Forbes America's Top Wealth Management Teams Best-in-State



The 2023 Forbes ranking of America's Top Wealth Management Teams Best-In-State, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. This ranking is based upon the period from 4/1/2021 to 3/31/2022 and was released on 01/12/2023. Advisor teams that are considered must have one advisor with a minimum of seven years of experience, have been in existence as a team for at least one year, have at least 5 team members, and have been nominated by their firm. The algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 8,000 team nominations, 2,860 advisor teams received the award based on thresholds. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please see https://www.forbes.com/lists/list-directory/#470ac626b274 for more info.



About Raymond James Financial Services



As of 12/31/2022. Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,700 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $1.17 trillion. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.



