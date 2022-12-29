News: CDF Labor Law LLP Expands Firm Leadership, Elevates Three Attorneys to Partner | CitizenWire

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Labor, employment and business immigration law firm CDF Labor Law LLP (CDF) is proud to announce the elevation of three outstanding attorneys to partner. These individuals are among the close to 50 CDF attorneys who aggressively defend and guide employers through the challenging legal landscape in California.



"Each of our new partners has consistently demonstrated exceptional legal acumen and excellent client service across broad industries for California employers," said Firm Managing Partner Marie DiSante. "CDF continues its commitment to providing the best talent to protect, to defend, and to advocate for our clients."



CDF New Partners (in alphabetical order by first name):



Alessandra C. Whipple (Orange County - Partner) advises and defends clients in the full-range of matters involving California labor and employment law, including disputes involving wrongful termination, harassment, discrimination and retaliation, defamation, breach of contract, unfair competition, trade secrets, and whistleblower claims. Prior to joining private practice, she served as in-house counsel for a California commercial bank where she advised on matters concerning public disclosure, corporate strategy, and labor and employment issues. Combining her business experience and legal acumen, she counsels clients on compliance strategies and implementation to enable them to take a proactive approach to mitigate the risks and costs associated with employment matters. Alessandra was listed on the 2023 list of "Ones to Watch" by Best Lawyers in America(r). She received her J.D. from George Washington University School of Law in 2015.



Brian E. Cole II (Orange County - Partner) represents local, regional and national employers in all aspects of California labor and employment law and related litigation. His counsel and litigation experience spans the full scope of employment law and workplace claims, ranging from wrongful termination, employment discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation, to wage and hour matters. Brian's practice has a special emphasis on defending complex and sophisticated wage and hour class and representative action litigation matters. He frequently evaluates, develops strategies for, and manages complex Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) and class action lawsuits, including highly technical claims relating to suitable seating, regular rate of pay and overtime calculations, arbitration agreements, interstate commerce, and wage statements. Brian's clients operate in various industries, including retail, trucking, health care, and emergency medical services. Brian was listed on the 2023 list of "Ones to Watch" by Best Lawyers in America(r). He graduated Order of the Coif from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles in 2015.



Sander van der Heide (Sacramento - Partner) represents employers of all sizes in a broad range of employment law matters, including wage and hour, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, and other labor and employment-related claims. In particular, he focuses on complex, high-stakes wage and hour class action and Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) litigation. As an experienced trial counsel, he has successfully represented clients through trial and appeals. In addition to litigation, Sander also provides preventative advice and counsel on employment policies, procedures, and best practices to mitigate litigation risk and ensure compliance with ever-changing California employment laws. Sander was listed on the 2023 list of "Ones to Watch" by Best Lawyers in America(r). He graduated cum laude from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in 2009.



About CDF Labor Law LLP



For close to 30 years, CDF Labor Law LLP has distinguished itself as one of the top labor, employment and business immigration law firms in California, representing employers in single-plaintiff and class action lawsuits and advising employers on related legal compliance and risk avoidance. The firm has five offices throughout California - in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego.



