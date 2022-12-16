News: Domaine Carneros makes the holidays sparkle with elegant gift offerings | CitizenWire

Available at the Winery for Last Minute Luxury Holiday Shopping - New Holiday Cocktail will add panache to festive gatherings

NAPA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Domaine Carneros, the award-winning California grower-producer of method traditionelle sparkling wines, has a wide array of gifts available for the 2022 holiday season. Curated by the team at the French inspired chateau situated at the gateway to wine country in northern California, the offerings range from charcuterie and chocolate pairings with wine, to sabers and chillers to luxury candles, all paired up in gift sets that are sure to please.



A few of the highlights include the Decadent Delights, which includes the 2017 Domaine Carneros Estate Brut and Le Belge chocolates. Charcuterie and Cheer features Journeyman Meat Co's Saucisson Sec and Wild Groves Sweet Toasted Garlic Mustard along with a perfect host gift of the Bites on a Board book by Chef Annie Dalter paired with the 2018 Domaine Carneros Blanc de Noirs bubbly and a cutting board. Any foodie would appreciate the Bon Vivant Bounty gift set featuring the 2020 Domaine Carneros Avant Garde Pinot Noir, along with a gourmet gift box set from the Lucero Family of Wild Groves featuring blue cheese stuffed olives, artichoke tapenade, Ascolano olive oil and rosé vinegar, a ready-made party pack. The cocktail lover on your list will love the Spirited Sparkle, - a cocktail making set of crystal coupes, a gold brushed aluminum 4-piece bar toolset with a marble base, a sleek shaker in gold, and a jar of Flouwer Co. orange scented cocktail cubes accompanied by a bottle of 2017 Estate Brut. More of these wonderful and thoughtful offerings can be found here.



This year, the winery partnered with the California based luxury candle maker, Voluspa for a limited-edition gift set which features one 750 ml bottle of a custom-labeled Domaine Carneros sparkling wine paired with a Voluspa Sparkling Cuvée 9oz. Classic Candle. This set makes the perfect luxurious gift. Each box is designed with all the little details in mind, beautiful white velvet flocking, metallic accents, and the signature white iridescent sheen. More on the partnership is available here.



In addition, in keeping with holiday tradition, the winery has created a custom cocktail called the Ruby Wonderland in collaboration with the Social Sipper. Comprised of Domaine Carneros Brut, fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, amaretto, orange bitters, and an orange blossom cocktail cube, this festive drink is served up with a holiday appropriate garnish of rosemary, star anise and pink grapefruit.



More about this innovative annual creation is here: https://www.domainecarneros.com/blog/ruby-wonderland-holiday-cocktail



Happy Holidays! A votre santé!



About Domaine Carneros:



Founded in 1987, Domaine Carneros reflects the hallmark of its founder, Champagne Taittinger, in creating terroir-driven sparkling wine and preserving the quality tenets of the traditional method production. Located entirely within the Carneros AVA, between Napa and Sonoma counties, the six estate vineyards total approximately 400 acres with 150 acres planted to Chardonnay, 250 acres planted to Pinot Noir. The winery focuses on making ultra-premium Carneros sparkling wines limited production pinot noirs grown on their estate vineyards



For more information, visit: https://www.domainecarneros.com/.



