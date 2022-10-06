News: Beycome.com announces its expansion in Texas | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Beycome.com, a no-agent digital real estate brokerage, is thrilled to announce that its platform is now available in Texas as of October 5, 2022. With the aim of integrating with all 44 multiple listing services by the end of the year, Beycome.com will first integrate with Houston MLS (HAR), Austin MLS (ACTRIS), North Texas Real Estate Info Systems (NTREIS), San Antonio MLS (SABOR), Central Texas MLS (CTXMLS) and Greater El Paso MLS (GEPAR), covering 86% of the state.



Additionally, the company will offer title solutions to complement their service offering, creating a full-service experience where buyers can sell, buy, and even do title all in one place.



Through its proprietary software, Beycome.com is disrupting residential real estate by enabling people to buy or sell a home without requiring an agent. By bringing buyers and sellers together, the Beycome platform empowers people to become their best do-it-yourself agents. Up to 2% cash back is offered to buyers on the platform, and sellers can list their properties for a flat fee, saving them up to 6% on commission.



Beycome's platform is available in Florida, Illinois, Georgia, Alabama, California, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beycome is even the third largest brokerage in Florida and Illinois based on volume.



Texas homeowners looking to sell their property can do so with Beycome for a flat fee of $99. Adding a house to the MLS is as easy as ever with Beycome, sellers just fill out a quick form with the details of their house, the price they desire, and Beycome adds it to all integrated MLSs within 24 hours. Buying and selling offers can be handled entirely online through Beycome's platform. A full suite of resources is available, including marketing materials that keep buyers in the loop about a listed property. To add value to a listing and sell faster, sellers can also hire a photographer with Beycome. Buyers and sellers can manage their offers completely online.



Since its launch in July 2020, Beycome has saved customers more than $50 million in commissions and averages a closing every 40 minutes. With a goal of educating homeowners to become their own realtor, Beycome prioritizes service and support over sales.



"The main focus of our company is to help homeowners become their own real estate agents. They handle all negotiations and showings themselves, which in turn allows them to get the most out of their sale or rental. Our users closed two weeks faster than the industry average, and that's proof that the model works," says Nico Jodin, Happy Founder and CEO of Beycome.



Learn more at: https://www.Beycome.com/



