News: Klingenstein Fields Advisors Opens New Office and Adds Senior Business Development and Advisory Resource | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Klingenstein Fields Advisors (KF Advisors) is excited to announce the opening of an office in West Palm Beach to serve the south Florida market. The establishment of a physical presence in south Florida demonstrates the firm's long-standing commitment to the market and provides a home base from which to operate.



"We recognize that many of our clients spend a portion of their time in Florida, and we wanted to provide a local presence they could easily access. In addition, Florida is a dynamic market with strong growth prospects for us. This gives us 'feet on the ground' to help accelerate our growth," said Kenneth D. Pollinger, Chairman & Co-CEO of KF Advisors.



Heading up the West Palm Beach Office will be a new addition to the KF Advisors team, John A. Pavela, CFA, Managing Director. John brings strong experience in wealth and investment management and will be responsible for new business development and managing client relationships, providing guidance on a range of wealth, planning, and investment management issues. John was most recently with BMO Wealth Management as Regional Director of Investments. Prior to that, he held leadership roles in Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Trust Administration at First Union National Bank (later known as Wachovia National Bank). John began his career at LaSalle National Bank & Trust in Chicago.



He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of South Florida. John earned a B.S. in Finance from Florida State University and received an M.B.A. in Finance from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Business at DePaul University.



"John really knows the Florida market and has a deep knowledge of the complex issues faced by wealthy individuals and families. We found that his approach and client-first mindset really align well with that of KF Advisors. We are fortunate to have him heading up our Florida effort," said James Fields, President and Co-CEO of KF Advisors.



About Klingenstein Fields Advisors:



Klingenstein Fields Advisors represents two privately held independent Registered Investment Advisors managing approximately $4.0 billion in assets. The firm offers a full array of wealth, planning, and investment management to a broad array of individuals, families, and institutions.



Learn more: https://www.klingenstein.com/



