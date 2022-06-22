News: Nutrition Company PlantBaby Raises $4 Million Seed Round with Big Idea Ventures and The Fund LA, Among Others | CitizenWire

Major players in entertainment, sports, and wellness also joined this round including Actor Daniella Monet, Athletic Greens' President and COO Kat Cole, and more

KAUAI, Hawaii /CitizenWire/ -- PlantBaby, the innovative nutrition company developing a portfolio of the purest plant-based products to support the nutritional journey from infancy into adulthood, announces its $4 million Seed funding round, led by Big Idea Ventures and The Fund LA.



The round also welcomed new institutional investors including Two Culture Cap, Springbank Collective, Western Technology Investment, and Niche Capital.



In December 2021, PlantBaby launched its first product Kiki Milk, the first organic plant-based milk designed specifically for kids. Kiki Milk is made with a blend of organic, whole foods and boosted with nourishing superfoods available in two flavors: Original and Chocolate formulated in partnership with leading pediatrician Dr. Joel "Gator" Warsh and nutritionist Vicki Kobliner, RD.



It is made only from nutrient-rich, plant-based, organic whole foods and contains no additives like refined sugars, gums, GMOs, glyphosate, preservatives, protein isolates, or tree nuts (except coconuts). The organic, whole foods utilized to create Kiki Milk include organic oats, organic hemp seeds, organic sprouted pumpkin seeds, and organic coconuts. Each variation is packed with its proprietary blend of superfood powders with nourishing plants, like organic Aquamin(tm), organic bananas, organic blueberries, and organic spinach.



For PlantBaby Co-Founders Lauren and Alex Abelin, this is the first step to realizing their vision of creating safe plant-based food options for kids. Six months after their son Alakai was born, they needed to find him suitable plant-based, soy-free, and dairy-free infant formula supplements. After researching and feeling dissatisfied with the options available, they sought to create products to suit his needs along with the 40% of kids who have chronic health conditions nationwide who need healthier solutions than the ones offered on the market already.



"Since launching just six months ago, we've seen constant consumer demand," said Co-Founder Alex Abelin. "This fundraising round will support continued research and development of new plant-based culinary innovations and continued growth of the brand to make PlantBaby itself a vehicle to create positive change for children's health and well-being of children everywhere."



"We are thrilled to support the great work being done by Lauren, Alex, and the rest of the PlantBaby team," said Tom Mastrobuoni, Chief Investment Officer for Big Idea Ventures. "The non-dairy space is highly competitive, but the PlantBaby team has created a unique product that features cleaner label ingredients and appeals to the most precious consumers of all, our children."



About PlantBaby:



PlantBaby is a future-forward nutrition movement developing a portfolio of clean-label, organic, plant-based foods, beverages, formulas, and supplements to support children on their nutritional journey from infancy into adulthood. Founded in 2020 on Kauai, Hawaii, PlantBaby is dedicated to restoring harmony in our food and agricultural systems by supporting regenerative agriculture and sourcing climate-friendly crops. PlantBaby is proud to partner with Farmer's Footprint and Planet FWD, two organizations committed to building a healthier Planet Earth.



For additional information, visit https://www.plantbaby.co/, https://www.kikimilk.com/ and @kikimilkco.



About Big Idea Ventures:



Big Idea Ventures (BIV), the most active food technology investor in 2021, is solving the world's greatest challenges by supporting the world's best entrepreneurs, scientists and engineers. BIV develops the most globally strategic funds, delivering significant investor returns while addressing real world challenges. BIV is focused on alternative protein with its New Protein Fund and commercialization of university intellectual property with its Generation Food Rural Partners fund. Learn more: https://bigideaventures.com/.



Learn More: https://www.plantbaby.co/

