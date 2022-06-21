News: Legacy Launch Pad Podcast Entrepreneur Publishing Academy Named One Of The Best Publishing Podcasts By Numerous Outlets | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Legacy Launch Pad Publishing's podcast Entrepreneur Publishing Academy has been named one of the best publishing podcasts by numerous outlets, including LA Weekly, Feedburner and Kindlepreneur.



Hosted by Launch Pad founder and New York Times bestselling author Anna David, Entrepreneur Publishing Academy features solo episodes as well as interviews with top entrepreneurs and bestselling authors.



Guests have included "48 Laws of Power" author Robert Greene, "Never Split the Difference" author Chris Voss and an array of other New York Times bestselling authors, including Lori Gottlieb, Annabelle Gurwitch, Gigi Levangie and Adam Carolla.



Unlike other publishing podcasts that focus on writing or traditional publishing, Entrepreneur Publishing Academy is about how entrepreneurs can publish books that will help build their business. Popular episodes include "How to Write a Book Everyone Recommends with Rob Fitzpatrick" and "Talking About Your Book on Media and TV with Susan Harrow."



The show is "always giving you the best guests, content and insight," raves LA Weekly. "From NFTs to selling your book to Hollywood, you'll learn from the best on how to use your book to bolster your career and passion."



Says the blog Sincerely Ashlea, "Entrepreneur Publishing Academy teaches authors not only how to write, publish and launch a book but also how to use it to grow their business."



The show has over 275 four and five-star ratings on iTunes and has reached over 980,000 downloads. David, who has appeared on Today, Good Morning America and The Talk, among other outlets, is currently making the podcast into a book.



Learn more: https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/podcast



About Legacy Launch Pad Publishing:



A boutique publishing company primarily for entrepreneurs who are the leaders in their field, Legacy Launch Pad has published authors from the entertainment and entrepreneurial worlds, as well as sports agents, coaches, non-profit founders and more.



Learn More: https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/

