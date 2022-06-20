News: Rackley Roofing to Sponsor Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race | CitizenWire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. /CitizenWire/ -- Rackley Roofing is the title sponsor for the Rackley Roofing 200. This NASCAR race is scheduled to be held on June 24, 7 p.m. Central Time (CDT) at the Nashville Superspeedway, the largest concrete-only track in NASCAR. Their driver, Matt DiBenedetto, will compete in the #25 Rackley WAR truck - a Chevy.



"I'm really excited to represent Rackley Roofing in the Rackley 200. Being with the Rackley WAR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team this year has been a really good experience, and we're looking forward to meeting all the fans and Rackley folks here in Nashville," DiBenedetto says.



Rackley WAR, a professional sports team, offers motorsports marketing, management and development services for professional race car drivers, race teams and industry sponsors. It fields race vehicles in the Camping World Truck Series, the only series in NASCAR to race production pickup truck-based stock cars.



This year is even more exciting for the Rackley crew because as an added bonus - the Nashville Superspeedway is partnering with Middle Tennessee State University and the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veteran's and Military Family Center to support the military, veterans and the families of those who have served.



"We're excited to be back at the Nashville Superspeedway for a second year," Curtis Sutton, president and CEO, Rackley Roofing, says. "This track is always a lot of fun because it's close to home and many of our friends and family get to come out and support Rackley and the #25."



While the official start time for the race is 7 p.m. Central Time (CDT), the FanZone will open at 2 p.m., so people can really make a great day of it. The FanZone is open to the general public and will feature live music and K9 performances, interactive experiences such as axe throwing, bumper cars and inflatables for kids, food and beverage options along with race and driver merchandise, and much more!



"We look forward to seeing everyone on race weekend," Sutton says.



For a full schedule of race day activities and to buy tickets: https://www.nashvillesuperspeedway.com/2022-nascar-weekend-schedule/



About Rackley Roofing:



Established in 1974, Rackley Roofing is one of the leading industrial and commercial roofing contractors in Tennessee. As a full-service roofing company, its dedicated, in-house crews each focus on one specialty. They only hire highly skilled, full-time roofing experts. Their mission is to transform the roofing industry through unmatched customer service, documentation and safety.



