News: Cottonwood Farm and Grocery Provides Affordable and Nutrient Dense Foods to the Public and People in Need | CitizenWire

FLORENCE, Ala. /CitizenWire/ -- Tucked away in downtown Florence is Cottonwood Farm and Grocery, a one-stop-shop for local meats, produce, bulk grains, flowers, cheeses and even housewares. With their grand opening set to mid this year, this local market fills a need for downtown residents. It's a convenient alternative to larger chain stores in Huntsville and offers vegan, gluten-free products, EBT purchasing and DoorDash Delivery too.



So, for anyone who works in the downtown area or at the nearby university, they've got a great place to shop for items such as fresh carrots, broccoli, avocados, apples and more. It's just next door to the left of Trowbridge's.



Williamson says that right now they're focused on getting more people to see what they offer.



"We want their feedback so we can continue to meet their needs," he says. "How many times does a community get a chance to build its very own grocery store? We have the support system to make it happen. Have a special diet? Let us know. Want a specific product. We can likely get it. We want to make life easier for our customers and are here to serve."



The owners of Cottonwood Farm and Grocery are passionate about helping their community. For instance, items that were damaged during transport or products that don't sell out are given a second chance before their end date at the Help Center where homeless or others in need can benefit.



The storefront is located at 318 N. Court St. and is well stocked with organic and farm-fresh foods. By using UNFI, the supplier of companies like Whole Foods, Cottonwood has been able to keep their shelves filled with organic brand favorites like Annie's, Woodstock, Amy's, Lacroix, Beyond Meat, Evol, Vital Farms, Flowers Creamery, Piper & Leaf Tea, Rosecreek Farms Produce and more.



"We opened this storefront to give local farmers a place to sell their goods, and we've succeeded," Brian Williams, co-owner, Cottonwood Farm and Grocery says. "And, keeping the shelves stocked with other organic items is something the community vocalized, so we're trying to meet that need."



Produce, dairy, eggs and meats are homegrown in the Tennessee Valley - straight from the farm to the table. Cottonwood is also working with their vendor to offer grab-and-go items like snack boxes, drinks and salads.



