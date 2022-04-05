News: Carolina Packers Inc. and the Durham Bulls Baseball Club End Partnership for 2022 Minor League Baseball Season | CitizenWire

SMITHFIELD, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Carolina Packers, Home of the Bright Leaf Hot Dog, has been the official hot dog of the Durham Bulls Baseball Club since 2011. As of the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, the Bulls have decided to go in a different direction and will no longer serve North Carolina's local Bright Leaf Hot Dog.



Carolina Packers is grateful to be a part of many memorable moments at the Durham Bulls. Getting a hot dog at the ballpark is a timeless tradition. Baseball fans may have even had their first Bright Leaf Hot Dog while watching the Bulls play. We were blessed to have the opportunity to provide this unique experience to everyone who came to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in the last decade.



You can still find Bright Leaf at ball games all over North Carolina. If you need hot dogs for your next sporting event or venue, visit your local grocery store or give us a call at 919-934-2181, and we'll be ready to serve you!



We wish the Durham Bulls the best of luck this season and in the future!



About, Carolina Packers Inc.



Carolina Packers, a small North Carolina family-owned company, has been making Bright Leaf products fresh and local in Smithfield, North Carolina, since 1941. Good food brings people together, and our sausage, bologna, chili, Red Hots, and our famous Bright Leaf Hot Dogs are a southern tradition for many folks in North Carolina.



For more information about Carolina Packers Inc., please visit https://carolinapackers.com/ or call us at 919-934-2181.



